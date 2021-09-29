CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

By Reuters
 8 days ago
People dine at Boat Quay during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 2,268 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country also reported eight new deaths due to the coronavirus.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against the virus.

From this week, Singapore tightened some curbs such as limiting social gatherings to two people and making work from home a default. read more

