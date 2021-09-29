CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen robs man in Akron who listed shoes for sale on app

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 days ago


Akron police are investigating the robbery of a 22-year-old man who listed two pairs of shoes on an app and met with the potential buyer outside a convenience store on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Copley Road.

According to police, the victim met a male teenager and another unidentified male outside the store after communicating on an app called OfferUp.

"During the encounter, one of the males produced a handgun, and during a struggle, took the victim’s shoes and fled the scene," police said.

Police arrived at the scene a short time later and located and arrested a 16-year-old in connection with crime. He was charged with aggravated robbery and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility. A pair of shoes was found nearby, authorities said.

The other male involved has not been found.

The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

