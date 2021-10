Brian Laundrie allegedly stole Gabby Petito’s credit card after her death and used it to get home to Florida, the Petito family lawyer has revealed.The FBI charged Mr Laundrie with illegally used a debit card and PIN number for charges totaling more than $1,000 after he went missing, but did not name who the card belonged to.In an interview with Ms Petito’s parents and their attorney Richard Stafford on Dr Phil on Tuesday, the family revealed the card at the centre of the fraudulent transactions had belonged to Ms Petito. Discussing Mr Laundrie’s actions since Ms Petito’s disappearance,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO