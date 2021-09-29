CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2023 No. 3 recruit Sonny Styles adds Oregon Ducks offer

By Jeremy Crabtree about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnXg5_0cBilbvM00
Sonny Styles has added an offer from Oregon. He will be on an unofficial visit this weekend to Notre Dame.

Pickerington (Ohio) Pickerington Central five-star athlete Sonny Styles will be in South Bend, Ind., this weekend to visit Notre Dame. But before he was able to take off for the weekend trip, he added a scholarship offer from the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday.

Styles announced the offer early Wednesday morning with a social media post.

Called a unicorn by On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power, Styles is the No. 3 player in the 2023 On3 Top 100.

Everyone wants Sonny Styles

Other than No. 1 recruit and the latest member of America’s royal quarterback family Arch Manning, Sonny Styles may be the most coveted recruit in the nation.

In addition to Notre Dame and Oregon, Styles has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas.

He is also athletic enough to have offers to play basketball at Ohio, Kent State, Toledo and Akron.

Styles was in South Carolina two weekends ago to visit Clemson.

Ohio State and Notre Dame are considered the favorites for his signature, and both consider him their No. 1 priority due to familial connections.

Styles’ father, also named Lorenzo, played for the Buckeyes in the 1990s before playing in the NFL for six seasons.

In addition, Pickerington is a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, and only a half-hour drive from Ohio State’s campus.

Lettermen Row’s Jeremy Birmingham called Styles the most important recruit for Ohio State in the 2023.

“Styles is, quite simply, one of the most versatile and talented Ohio-born football prospects in the last few decades,” Birmingham wrote. “If there’s ever been a must-get recruit for Ohio State, it’s Sonny Styles.”

Styles has incredible potential

Styles is the No. 1 non-quarterback in the 2023 class. He is skilled, athletic and strong enough to play all over a defense, so much so that people have no idea where he could end up.

“Sonny Styles has the fluidity of a defensive back in the body of a potential pass rusher. He is a loose, highly-coordinated athlete. A quick look at his backpedal and change-of-direction in defensive back drills should answer any questions in that regard,” Power wrote last month.

“Most importantly, the burst and movement skills show up on the field on Friday nights. Styles was an explosive presence on the back end of a defense of a nationally-ranked high school team. He showed deep range as a safety and some vicious striking power.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Scandalous Urban Meyer Video

Update: The original video, along with the Twitter account that posted it, has been deleted. We’ll see if Meyer addresses the situation in the coming days. The video is still out there on social media, though. Earlier: A scandalous video of a man who appears to be Jacksonville Jaguars head...
NFL
The Independent

Young woman who ‘grinded’ with Urban Meyer scared to go out and may lose her job as he walks away unscathed

A 24-year-old woman whose dance next to NFL head coach Urban Meyer went viral has been placed under investigation by her employer.New Horizon Media Group, a marketing company headquartered in Ohio, told USA Today it had begun an internal probe into the female employee after she was filmed dancing near the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach at Urban Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio.Her mother said the woman had been targeted for abuse since the video was released and is afraid to leave her house.The mother said she was praying her daughter didn’t get fired as she needs the job.“It’s ruining her...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Basketball#Pickerington Central#Notre Dame#The Oregon Ducks#The University Of Oregon#Lsu#Clemson#Irish#Buckeyes#Ohio State#Lettermen Row
On3.com

Greg McElroy: Alabama vs. Texas A&M is going to be 'ugly'

Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy provided a grim outlook for Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas A&M, promising an “ugly” score line. The two teams are moving in opposite directions this season after both entered with high expectations. Texas A&M is already 3-2 overall and 0-2...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of top-5 battle for Penn State-Iowa

A lot of eyes will be on Kinnick Stadium with an incredibly crucial matchup in store for Week 6. With both Iowa and Penn State winning Week 5, the matchup of undefeated top-5 teams is set for the No. 3 Hawkeyes vs. the No. 4 Nittany Lions. It is a game that will carry early College Football Playoff implications and play a big role in the divisional races for the B1G.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

State Trooper On Leave For Alleged Behavior With College Football Band

A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave and is being investigated due to allegations of misconduct with a female member of the LSU band. Chris Nakamoto of WBRZ News was to first to report the complaints about the Louisiana state trooper’s alleged misconduct. The state trooper was reportedly in a hotel room with multiple band members for LSU’s road trip against Mississippi State last month. Additionally, the complaints claim that the state trooper drank with at least one band member and showed inappropriate behavior.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Unfortunate “Long Term” Ohio State Injury

Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to move to 4-1 on the season. A dominant 52-13 win gave the Buckeyes their third-straight victory after a loss to the Oregon Ducks. It also moved Ohio State to No. 7 in the AP Poll thanks to a few top-10 teams losing.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Kirby Smart not satisfied with the nation's top-ranked defense

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is one of the great college football coaches in today’s game. Simply put, a coach doesn’t achieve the incredible levels of success he has enjoyed by resting on his laurels. Much like his former mentor, Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Smart is on a constant...
NFL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy