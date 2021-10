Well, it's time. Critics have seen "No Time to Die," the long-awaited, repeatedly-delayed swan song for Daniel Craig's turn as 007, and because it's their job, they have, you know, opinions. But since it's been six years since the previous James Bond movie and since that James Bond movie was the disappointing "Spectre," you'd be forgiven if you're watching these reactions with a rabid glint in your eye. We Bond fans take this super-spy seriously. And the Daniel Craig era has given us permission to take it all extra seriously. Because he really is that good in the role.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO