CHICOPEE, Mass. — Funds from the CARES Act will help the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee build a new pavilion. The club celebrated the project's groundbreaking Monday afternoon. The $250,000 project includes a new 1,800 square foot pavilion and efficiency and safety upgrades. The Boys & Girls Club says the project will be a welcome addition. They say it was difficult running programs for students and children during the pandemic because of the demand for services, room size and ventilation concerns. The club's Executive Director Jason Reed says the project will benefit the 125 kids they host on a daily basis.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO