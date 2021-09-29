The sci-fi movie genre is one that elevates viewers to new heights, literally all the way up into space sometimes, and expands our minds to the supernatural, the abnormal, and the downright fantastical. We’ve been treated to a plethora of sci-fi movies up to now but there’s always room for more and with new movies come new fantastic worlds to explore. We’ve got lots to tell you about in regards to the upcoming sci-fi movies for 2021 & 2022 with brand-new titles, long-awaited sequels, and some spin-off space goodness.