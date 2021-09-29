CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KBI ID’s teen who died in custody in Wichita

By Jacob Weston
kfdi.com
 8 days ago

The 17-year-old who died last week while in custody in Wichita is identified as Cedric “CJ” Lofton, of Wichita. An update from the KBI says police were called to home near Webb and Kellogg around 1 a.m. on September 24th. Lofton was found outside of a home and was described as paranoid and behaving erratically. Police spent a lot of time trying to get Lofton to seek mental care voluntarily, and eventually tried to take him into custody. He reportedly assaulted officers and was arrested for battery of LEO.

