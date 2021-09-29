Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers aren’t panicking, struggling offense ‘is not that far off’

In the wake of his offense producing just four touchdowns over the season’s first three games and ranking among the NFL’s bottom quartile in several prominent offensive categories, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger relayed a reassuring, stay-the-course message Wednesday.

“We are a group that is close, I believe,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday morning from UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “We are a group that has to believe in each other, which I think we do. And we are a group that’s not going to panic.”

Only four teams have scored fewer than the 16.7 points per game the Steelers have. The offense has produced 43 points on the season. The Steelers are last in the NFL in rushing yards (53.0 per game), 26th in yards per play (4.9), tied for 23rd in first downs (57), last in yards per rushing attempt (3.2), 25th in yards per passing attempt (6.2) and 28th in passer rating (79.0).

Everyone from coach Mike Tomlin to coordinator Matt Canada to Roethlisberger has shouldered the blame for the poor start to the season. Fans and observers also note underperforming on the offensive line and at wide receiver. Play-calling, decision-making, execution and penalties have played a role.

As Tomlin put it on Tuesday, that “popcorn” can be addressed rather than merely focusing on one isolated issue to fix what’s ailing the offense. Roethlisberger agreed.

“I really just think there is not this one big, glaring thing,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s just a little thing here, a little thing there, which is why I think why we can be encouraged as an offense that it’s not that far off.”

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.