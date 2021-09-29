CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow PD identifies man killed in motorcycle crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police have identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night near Elm Place and Iola Street.

56-year-old Ron A. Ralston was hit by a car as he rode his motorcycle through the intersection. Ralston was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Elm Place was closed for three hours Tuesday night while officers investigated. The driver of the car was not hurt and police do not believe the driver or Ralston were intoxicated.

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

