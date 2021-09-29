Broken Arrow PD identifies man killed in motorcycle crash

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police have identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night near Elm Place and Iola Street.

56-year-old Ron A. Ralston was hit by a car as he rode his motorcycle through the intersection. Ralston was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Elm Place was closed for three hours Tuesday night while officers investigated. The driver of the car was not hurt and police do not believe the driver or Ralston were intoxicated.

