Regarding the Senate's interest in exploring carbon pricing within its reconciliation package (Reader’s View: “Urge Congress to embrace carbon pricing,” Sept. 11): yes!. Carbon pricing works. There are many examples all over the world that have shown, if applied properly, it works equitably and exceptionally well. It erased coal as a fuel for power plants in the United Kingdom in a few short years. Kind of ironic as the industrial use of coal started there. The Scottish engineer, chemist, and inventor of the steam engine James Watt would be mystified.

DULUTH, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO