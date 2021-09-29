CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antiques Home Show coming to Buffalo on October 24

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 8 days ago
If you have an antique that you need to be appraised, you'll have the chance to get them checked out by local experts in Buffalo on October 24.

The Antiques Home Show will hold several sessions on October 24 at the WNED PBS Studios at Buffalo Toronto Public Media, 140 Lower Terrace in Buffalo.

You will need to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, fill out a health screening prior to attending, and wear a mask while inside.

Tickets are $14 and the sessions will take place at the following times

  • 9:00 to 10:15 a.m.
  • 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
  • 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.
  • 1:45 to 3 p.m.
  • 3 to 3:45 p.m.

You can find more information about tickets by clicking here .

