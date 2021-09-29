CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Phoebe Bridgers sued for $3.8 million by music producer alleging defamation, past relationship

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

A music producer is alleging indie rock musician Phoebe Bridgers purposely plotted a "revenge vendetta" against him and is seeking millions of dollars in damages.

Chris Nelson filed a lawsuit to the Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday accusing Bridgers of defamation, false light and emotional distress after previously being in a "consensual sexual relationship" with the musician and his former girlfriend, Emily Bannon.

In the lawsuit obtained by USA TODAY, Nelson says after his relationship with Bannon ended in 2019, Bridgers continued a relationship with her while publishing "false and defamatory statements" against Nelson on Instagram.

USA TODAY reached out to Bridgers' rep.

According to the lawsuit, Bridgers posted statements in 2020 to her public Instagram account, called @_fake_nudes at the time, stating she "witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetuated by Chris Nelson." Nelson also says Bridgers directed her followers to Bannon's page, which accused Nelson of racially-motivated hate crimes, robbery and assault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJiKq_0cBijitB00
Phoebe Bridgers is at the center of a defamation suit after music producer Chris Nelson says the singer spread false statements about him. Ilya S. Savenok, Getty Images for Tibet House

Nelson "is informed and believes that defendant Bridgers maliciously and intentionally posted the false and defamatory statements about (him) as part of a vendetta to destroy (his) reputation that was enflamed by defendant Bridgers and Bannon’s sexual relationship," the complaint reads.

Nelson is suing for at least $3.8 million in damages after he says the statements negatively affected his business.

More: Ryan Adams says he lost 'who I am' after emotional abuse claims from Mandy Moore, Phoebe Bridgers

"As a result of defendant Bridgers’ statements, musicians and artists removed (Nelson) from their projects and stripped (him) of credits that he had obtained in producing their music," the lawsuit adds.

Nelson's attorneys are requesting the matter be solved in a jury trial.

Bridgers released her first studio album, "Stranger in the Alps," in 2017. Her sophomore album, "Punisher," earned her four Grammy nominations including for best new artist at the 2021 ceremony.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phoebe Bridgers sued for $3.8 million by music producer alleging defamation, past relationship

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Phoebe Bridgers officially releases cover of Bo Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling’

Phoebe Bridgers has officially released her rendition of Bo Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling’, after performing it on her current US tour. Bridgers debuted the cover of ‘That Funny Feeling’, which appeared as part of Burnham’s Netflix special Inside, on the first stop of her current US tour in Missouri – her first traditional concert in almost two years.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Phoebe Bridgers – “That Funny Feeling” (Bo Burnham Cover)

Phoebe Bridgers started touring last month and at a lot of her shows she’s been performing a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling,” which appeared in the comedian’s Netflix special Inside. Today, Bridgers has released her “That Funny Feeling” cover on Bandcamp for the latest Bandcamp Friday, with all proceeds from the song going to a wide variety of Texas abortion funds. In a statement, Bridgers had a message for the Texas governor: “This one’s for Greg Abbott.” Listen to Bridgers’ cover of “That Funny Feeling” below.
MUSIC
Austin American-Statesman

6 moments from Phoebe Bridgers' ACL Fest performance that have us haunted

You've heard of Nicki Minaj's stans, the internet hivemind/fearsome paramilitary entity known as the Barbz. But have you met the Pharbz, the recreationally moody devotees of celebrated singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers? You did if you headed to the Lady Bird Stage at Austin City Limits Music Festival at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, when Bridgers performed right as Zilker Park was at its most sauna-like.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Phoebe Bridgers sued for £2.8m for ‘malicious’ defamation

Phoebe Bridgers has been sued for $3.8m (£2.8m) for allegedly spreading false accusations about a producer named Chris Nelson. As reported by AV Club, Nelson is seeking damages for alleged defamation, false light, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and intentional interference with prospective economic relations. Bridgers and Nelson did not...
INSTAGRAM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Ryan Adams
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
xpn.org

Firefly On The Fly: Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers and more bring warmth to a damp day one

According to an alert sent out to the Firefly Music Festival app before last night’s headlining set from Billie Eilish, it had been 823.7 days since The Woodlands of Dover last hosted this event. It’s probably safe to say this was not the return organizers had in mind: a torrential downpour as a storm moved up the eastern seaboard, a thorough soaking of the festival grounds and their occupants. Gates to an event that was supposed to start mid-day were pushed back to 6 p.m., and campers, artists, media, and staff alike waited in long queue after long queue to claim their wristbands, get their vax cards checked, and make their way inside.
MUSIC
Vulture

Some Questions About Phoebe Bridgers’s Bo Burnham Cover

Bo Burnham released Inside on Netflix in May, exploded hearts and minds and eyeballs around the nation, then stayed mostly quiet. There was a “Here is the album” here, a cryptic photo of himself there. He still hasn’t seemed to shave. What lingered were questions: What was Inside really about? Was Bo okay? Was it “real”? People got to talking and speculating and Always-Sunny-Pepe-Silvia-memeing. Still, nothing, raising yet another question: What does Burnham think of all this? What does he think about our reaction?
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Music Producer#Attorneys#Hate Crime
Boston Globe

More than a feeling from Phoebe Bridgers at Leader Bank Pavilion

Near the start of the COVID-19 shutdown, with a brand-new album to promote and the live music industry shuttered, Phoebe Bridgers embarked on the “Phoebe Bridgers’ World, Tour,” which saw her livestreaming from her kitchen, bathroom, and bed. (Punctuation humor.) More than a year later, the singer’s “Reunion Tour” (more jokes) brought her to the Leader Bank Pavilion on Sunday for the first of two nights. Even with a full band at her disposal and all but one ticket sold, the result felt as intimate as if she was still in her own home.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

The Killers Share Animated Video For ‘Runaway Horses’ Ft. Phoebe Bridgers

The Killers have shared an animated video for the Pressure Machine song “Runaway Horses,” which features backing vocals from Phoebe Bridgers. The visuals depict the “small town girl” from the song’s lyrics, shown on the screen of a drive-in movie theater located in front of a mountain range. It later segues into the same girl watching horses race across the screen next to a boy.
NEPHI, UT
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

Why Travis Scott Can't Stand Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott is without a doubt one of the most popular rappers today. Plus, his on-and-off again relationship with Kylie Jenner finds him constantly in the news. But Scott is perfectly capable of making headlines on his own. The rapper has had multiple hit songs, including "Goosebumps," and "SICKO MODE." His recent collaboration with McDonalds was highly successful according to Business Insider, proving that fans are ready to support the rapper in all of his ventures, musical or not.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Audio Released From Horrific Videos Seen by Jurors in R. Kelly Case

Jurors in a federal sex-crimes case against R. Kelly were shown eight videos as part of an effort by the prosecution to prove the singer mentally, physically, and sexually abused women for almost three decades. On Monday, the media heard audio of those videos, which prosecutors said were effectively used as blackmail, and the contents were truly excruciating.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Tina Turner Cashes Out Her Music Interests to BMG Including Records, Publishing, Image, Name and Likeness

Tina Turner has sold everything to BMG. Thw whole kit and kaboodle. According to a release, the deal means BMG will be a partner in all of Tina Turner’s music interests. The transaction includes Tina Turner’s artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image, and likeness. Tina Turner´s solo works comprise ten studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold over 100 million records. Warner Music continues to be her record company.
CELEBRITIES
96krock.com

Courtney Love Thinks Kurt Cobain Would Be Alive if Nirvana Wasn’t First Grunge Band to Blow Up

Courtney Love shared some very interesting thoughts about her late husband Kurt Cobain in relation to the recent 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Love said that if “In Bloom” was the lead single from the album and not “Smells Like Teen Spirit,”, Nirvana wouldn’t have blown up like they did and Cobain would still be alive today.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chilling Details About Brittany Murphy's Final Days Revealed in New Doc: 'She Was in So Much Pain'

Almost 12 years after Brittany Murphy collapsed at home in 2009, mysteries still surround her shocking death. Now a new documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, airing on HBO Max Oct. 14, reveals more chilling details about Murphy's final days and her relationship with her husband, Simon Monjack, 40, who strangely died just five months after her from similar causes.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

263K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy