CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

China becomes the first flashpoint of Missouri GOP Senate primary

By Jason Hancock
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrWOw_0cBijdTY00

A bipartisan group of Missouri officials hopscotched the state in the summer of 2011 touting a plan to create a $360 million tax credit program to turn St. Louis into a hub for freight flown between China and the Midwest.

Among the most vocal champions of the so-called China hub bill was Eric Schmitt, then a first-term state senator from St. Louis County.

“St. Louis and Missouri must not miss this opportunity,” he said at the time .

But it was not to be.

The deal, which offset the cost of China hub incentives by reducing or eliminating other tax credits, stalled during a special legislative session over disagreements between the House and Senate .

The bill was shelved and the Missouri political world moved on — for a while at least.

A decade later, China hub became the first public skirmish of the 2022 GOP Senate primary.

Now a leading candidate for the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, Schmitt faces a much different GOP base than in 2011 — largely, but not exclusively, thanks to Donald Trump.

Former Gov. Eric Greitens, one of five GOP candidates currently running for Senate, pilloried Schmitt’s record to the right-wing conspiracy website Breitbart — on China hub, but also on Schmitt’s support for 2013 legislation that made it possible for a Chinese food processing conglomerate to own Missouri farmland .

Trump’s continued influence within the Republican Party means that being anti-China is now more important than being pro-business.”

– Joshua Holzer, assistant professor of political science at Westminster College

In response, Schmitt’s campaign hammered Greitens for a trip to China as governor where he sat for a 15-minute interview with a television station controlled by the propaganda department of the Chinese Communist Party.

The back-and-forth is likely only a preview of things to come, as candidates jockey for position in Trump’s Republican Party — where an unflinchingly hard line against China is gospel.

“The whole China narrative kind of changed, and amplified, in recent years,” said James Harris, a longtime Missouri political consultant who is not working for any active Senate campaigns but is advising U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, a potential candidate .

“If you talk to your average Missouri Republican voter now,” Harris said, “they likely believe that at some point the United States will be in conflict, whether it’s a trade war or potentially a military conflict, with China.”

That Schmitt and Greitens have a history of welcoming Chinese business and investment to the state should not be surprising, as “the GOP has traditionally tried to portray itself as the pro-business party,” said Joshua Holzer, assistant professor of political science at Westminster College in Fulton.

“However, during Trump’s presidency, his administration initiated a trade war with China and sought to pile much of the blame for COVID-19 onto China,” Holzer said. “Trump’s continued influence within the Republican Party means that being anti-China is now more important than being pro-business.”

Ghosts of 2016

But even before Trump ascended to the party’s leadership, anti-China sentiment played well in Missouri GOP politics.

Case in point: the 2016 GOP primary for attorney general.

In that race, now U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley was running against Kurt Schaefer, who at the time was in his second term in the Missouri Senate.

A political action committee supporting Hawley ran an ad depicting one Chinese businessman bragging to another in Mandarin about how he was able to buy a Missouri farm after Schaefer helped change a state law.

The ad was referencing a 2013 bill that allowed 1% of farmland to be foreign owned. Previously, foreign ownership of Missouri farmland was banned. The legislation opened the door for a Chinese company to purchase Smithfield Foods and its 40,000 acres of Missouri farmland.

The 2016 ad concluded with a narrator highlighting Schaefer’s support of the bill, saying: “Tell Kurt Schaefer to stop helping the Chinese buy our farms.”

Asian-American organizations and businesses condemned the ad as “xenophobic” and “racist,” but Harris said its impact in the primary is undeniable. Hawley went on to beat Schaefer by nearly 30 percentage points.

Schmitt must know, Harris said, that his vote for that bill is a political liability.

“As we saw in the 2016 attorney general primary, that was a lethal issue that resonates with Missouri Republicans,” said Harris, who has served as a political adviser for Hawley over the years.

‘American first’

Schmitt’s campaign noted the attorney general was threatened with sanctions by China after filing a federal lawsuit against the country and the Chinese Communist Party over its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“China is our single greatest threat to democracy and freedom, and Missourians deserve a senator with a proven track record of putting America first and standing up to China,” Schmitt’s spokeswoman, Charli Huddleston, said in an email to The Independent.

Sean Flower, a former mayor of Eureka who is backing Schmitt, said the attorney general’s support for China hub in 2011 was about “bringing manufacturing jobs back to where he grew up, exporting Missouri made goods to benefit the ag economy across the state and fix broken tax credit programs that had been abused for years.”

If Greitens is so concerned about China, Flower said, “why did he go to China as governor and appear on Communist-run state television attempting to cozy up to Chinese businesses and government officials during the same time that President Trump was working hard to blunt the Chinese threat?”

Greitens’ campaign shot back that his trip was nothing out of the ordinary for elected officials.

As part of his first trade mission as governor, Greitens visited China in September 2017 to meet with government officials, business executives and civic and educational leaders in Beijing and Shanghai.

“There’s a difference between meeting Chinese officials as an elected official — like President Trump, U.S. senators and governors have — versus helping the Chinese Communist Party steal United States soil and kill off jobs like some other candidates have done,” said Dylan Johnson, Greitens’ campaign manager.

During the 17 months he served as governor before resigning to avoid impeachment and settle a felony charge , Greitens never publicly criticized the law allowing foreign ownership of Missouri farmland .

In an email endorsing Greitens’ candidacy last week, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn took what was seen as a veiled shot at Schmitt, saying the country doesn’t need career politicians in Washington, “especially not those with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Anti-China

Two other prominent candidates in the race — U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzer and BIlly Long — have managed to stay out of the current fracas while touting their own anti-China bona fides.

Attorney Mark McCloskey’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Long said in an email that he has been “warning against the Chinese Communist Party’s desire for world domination ever since my talk radio days in the 1990’s.”

After ticking through a litany of Chinese foreign policy moves over the years, Long said it should be “ as plain as the nose on your face that they do seek world domination. All Americans, whether a candidate for U.S. Senate or not, should be extremely concerned about China.”

Michael Hafner, Hartzler’s campaign manager, said in an email to The Independent that “Communist China is dead set on dominating America economically and militarily.”

China is a “threat to our nation,” Hafner said, “but unfortunately too many of our politicians in both parties have aided and abetted their rise. President Biden shamefully refuses to stand up to them, and sadly even some Republicans have weakly sold out. Vicky won’t be fooled by China and will always have the courage to fight for us.”

This story has been updated to correct the name of former Eureka Mayor Sean Flower.

The post China becomes the first flashpoint of Missouri GOP Senate primary appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 9

Related
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Ron DeSantis in ‘Virtual Tie’ With Trump for 2024 GOP Primary

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in a virtual tie with former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to a new poll. Respondents to the survey, conducted by Carter Wrenn on behalf of estranged former Trump senior official John Bolton’s SuperPAC, were asked “If the next Republican primary for president in your state was held today, and the candidates were Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Josh Hawley, Kristi Noem, Mike Pence, Marco Rubio, Tim Scott And Donald Trump for whom would you vote?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: It is beginning to seem like the national security state runs everything

We had a diplomatic incident last month and a lot of Americans didn't even know what happened. The government of France did something they haven't done in hundreds of years. They recalled their ambassador to the United States. They also accused the United States of behaving in a manner that is, quote, unacceptable between allies and partners. No, it wasn't a cheese embargo that made the French mad. They were angry that the Biden administration agreed to provide nuclear power submarines to Australia.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX2now.com

Senator Josh Hawley on 2022 GOP Primary candidates

Says field is still "pretty fluid" Senator Josh Hawley on 2022 GOP Primary candidates. Network security issues cause concerns for students in Hazelwood School District. Guns 'N Hoses warns of ticket scams targeting its November charity event. Unified Night Lights provides opportunities for all abilities. Cardinals fans expectations rise with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Donald Trump
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Senate#Gop Senate#Gop#House#Chinese#The Republican Party#Westminster College
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

Trump granted hip-hop manager clemency but left him in prison, lawyers claim

The waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency saw a carnival of celebrities and those with personal connections to him jostling for clemency. Trump obliged many of them, granting pardons to rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne and longtime allies Stephen K. Bannon and Roger Stone. And then there was James...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

China Fires Back at Reports of U.S. Commandos in Taiwan

Leaders in China almost immediately expressed outrage Thursday at a new report indicating the U.S. has secretly stationed forces on Taiwan in an attempt to bolster the island nation's defenses against the increasing likelihood of an attack from the mainland. The Wall Street Journal first reported that a small unit...
POLITICS
Fox News

Chris Wallace on 'Kilmeade Show': Biden's zero-dollar claim 'might be the dumbest spin line I've ever heard'

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday, weighing in on President Biden and his team's continuous claims the president's Build Back Better agenda "costs zero dollars." The administration has repeated the claim despite loud condemnations from the Washington Post's fact-checker, budget analysts and at least one columnist who supports the infrastructure bills associated with the agenda.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

2K+
Followers
488
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy