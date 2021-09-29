CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: I-10 East open in Lake Charles after 18-wheeler overturned

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313vjf_0cBijCq300

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 East in Lake Charles at Opelousas Street after an 18-wheeler overturned.

Congestion remained at Lakeshore Drive as of 2:50 p.m.

----------

All lanes of I-10 East in Lake Charles are blocked due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

According to DOTD, the road is closed at Opelousas Street and traffic is being diverted off at Fruge Street.

Lake Charles Police say the incident happened at mile marker 32. There is no time frame on when the roadway will reopen.

Congestion is approaching Enterprise Blvd.

DOTD
Traffic being diverted from I-10 East on to Fruge Street.

For updates on traffic visit, 511la.org .

DOTD says that drivers should also expect heavier than normal congestion from the Texas state line to Lake Charles due to inclement weather.

Drivers are asked to use caution while driving.

------------------------------------------------------------
