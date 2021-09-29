'Empty the Shelters' event slated at Toledo Humane Society

Some animals looking for new homes at the Toledo Humane Society can be adopted for just $25 during the annual “Empty the Shelters” event with the Bissell Pet Foundation.

The special begins Monday and runs through Oct. 10. The humane society’s shelter at 827 Illinois Ave. in Maumee is open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to 5 p.m. on weekends. Available animals and information on the adoption process can be found online at toledohumane.org/adopt.

First Published September 29, 2021, 10:49am