CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

MIBR name Roberta Coelho as first-ever CEO amid IGC restructuring

dexerto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian esports team brand MIBR have appointed Roberta Coelho as their first-ever full-time CEO amid sweeping corporate changes at Immortals Gaming Club. Immortals Gaming Club — the parent company of Immortals, MIBR, Los Angeles Valiant, and Gamers Club — have gone through major structural changes as they look toward the future, including who leads each of the brands.

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hertz names former Ford CEO as interim CEO

Estero-based Hertz announced Tuesday that it named Mark Fields as interim CEO of the recently restructured company that emerged from bankruptcy this summer. Former Hertz CEO Paul Stone was named president and chief operations officer. The moves, effective immediately, are part of a vision for an all-new Hertz that combines the iconic company’s brand strength and global fleet management with new technology and innovations charting a dynamic, new course for travel, mobility and the auto industry, the company reports. Fields, who joined Hertz’s board of directors in June, also is a senior advisor at TPG Capital and former president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., where he served for 28 years. In addition, he is lead independent director of Tanium and serves on Qualcomm’s board of directors. In his new roles, Stone will focus on the company’s operations and customer service. The Hertz Corp., a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands.
ESTERO, FL
mining.com

Anglo names first female CEO at top African iron ore miner

Anglo American Plc appointed a female chief executive officer to run its South African iron ore business for the first time as the mining giant reshuffles its top bulk commodities management. Mpumi Zikalala, currently managing director of De Beers managed operations, will take over as CEO of Kumba Iron Ore...
BUSINESS
IT Jungle

Rocket Software Names New CEO

Rocket Software yesterday announced that Milan Shetti, currently the company’s president and a former Hewlett-Packard vice president, next month will take over the CEO position from Andy Youniss, who will step back from day-to-day operations but will remain with the company he co-founded more than 30 years ago. Youniss co-founded...
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CMO on Digital Native’s Post-Covid Evolution

In the wake of 2020, many companies are rethinking the way they market their products to consumers. Whether due to the impact of the pandemic, an evolving social climate or a combination of both, the events of the previous year have reshaped the way marketing departments operate. That’s certainly true for Wayfair. The home goods e-commerce behemoth—which also includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold—long operated its marketing with a focus on each individual brand. But during a panel at the CommerceNext conference in New York City, Wayfair chief marketing officer Bob Sherwin said the company realized it...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Igc#Ceo#Immortals Gaming Club#Mibr#Brazilian#Gamers Club#Game Xp#Grrrls League#Counter Strike
theedgemarkets.com

EVENING 5: Serba restructures, appoints deputy CEO

In today’s edition of Evening 5 — Serba Dinamik implements an internal restructuring exercise, which entails the appointment of a deputy CEO. Meanwhile, the EPF sells 10.58 million shares in Petronas Chemicals Group as its shares jump.
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Everlane Names New CEO, Restructures Leadership

Click here to read the full article. San Francisco-based, mission-driven casual fashion brand Everlane is starting a new chapter. Founder Michael Preysman will step out of the chief executive officer role to become executive chair and climate activist.More from WWDBackstage at Courrèges RTW Spring 2022Bianca Saunders RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Balmain RTW Spring 2022 Andrea O’Donnell is joining the business as CEO. O’Donnell was formerly president of Fashion Lifestyle at Deckers Brands, where she transformed Ugg from a sleepy cold weather boot business into a fashion player through buzzy designer collaborations and influencer campaigns featuring everyone from DJ Peggy Gou to fashion editor...
BUSINESS
invenglobal.com

Immortals names promotes Jordan Sherman to CEO amid restructuring

The following was sent to Inven GLobal as a press release. Immortals Gaming Club (“IGC”) announced a number of executive promotions as part of a comprehensive corporate reorganization designed to hasten IGC's growth and operating efficiency across each of its businesses. IGC and its shareholders continue to own and manage...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
Country
Brazil
mediapost.com

Belliotti Named NA CEO At MassiveMusic

MassiveMusic, a specialist shop that helps brands and ad agencies optimize their use of music and audio, has appointed Joe Belliotti CEO of its North America operation. The role is new. Belliotti is the former head of global music at the Coca-Cola Company. After nearly eight years at the company,...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Ex-Freshfields Duo Reflect on Reuniting at U.S. Firm Amid the 'Eye of the Storm' In Restructuring

In February, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett plucked Kirkland & Ellis partner James Watson and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partner Adam Gallagher to launch its European restructuring group. The practice, which launched in September, comprises two counsel and five associates working alongside the partner duo, who spent more than a decade working together at Freshfields before Watson left in 2015.
BUSINESS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Citarella Names Rich Durante CEO

New York City-based specialty food store Citarella has appointed Rich Durante as CEO. Working closely with Joe Gurrera, Citarella’s owner and founder, Durante will be in charge of operations, merchandising and team development for the family-owned grocer’s seven locations. Durante brings over 40 years of experience in the food retail...
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford India Head Anurag Mehrotra Quits Amid Restructuring Effort

While Ford successfully competes in many global markets, it has struggled to find its footing in several regions. Chief among them is India, which failed to turn a profit for the company for many years. As Ford Authority has extensively covered, that prompted The Blue Oval to recently announce that it would cease manufacturing vehicles in the country in favor of an importation paradigm. Ford India has now been dealt another blow unfortunately, with Reuters reporting that Anurag Mehrotra, a longtime executive, is leaving the company to pursue other interests effective September 30th, 2021.
BUSINESS
WISH-TV

Emarsys names new CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Austria-based tech company Emarsys, which has its North American headquarters in Indianapolis, has a new chief executive officer. Joanna Milliken has been appointed to the role after serving as head of CX marketing for Germany-based SAP (NYSE: SAP), which acquired Emarsys last year. Milliken succeeds...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
just-auto.com

Mahle names new chairman and CEO

Matthias Arleth will be the new CEO and chairman of the management board of the Mahle Group. The 53-year-old automotive engineer is joining the company from automotive component supplier Webasto SE, where he was most recently vice chairman of the board of management. Arleth will take up his new post...
BUSINESS
Lodging

Arash Azarbarzin Named CEO of Highgate

Highgate, a real estate investment and hospitality management company, announced the appointment of industry pioneer Arash Azarbarzin to CEO. The hire signifies Highgate’s focus on team building and expanding its luxury and lifestyle capabilities. As CEO, Azarbarzin will collaborate with Highgate’s co-founders and principals to build upon the company’s entrepreneurial...
BUSINESS
Variety

Former YouTube VP of Content Partnerships Kelly Merryman Joins Digital-Security Firm Aura

Kelly Merryman has exited YouTube after more than six years leading the video platform’s content partnerships. She has been hired by Aura, a provider of digital security solutions for consumers, as president and chief operating officer. Merryman had served as YouTube’s VP of content partnerships since 2015, overseeing a 300-person team spanning TV, film, sports, news, gaming, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, learning, family and health. She also was part of the teams that launched YouTube TV, YouTube Shorts and in-video commerce. Prior to YouTube, Merryman spent seven years at Netflix as VP of content acquisition. She also worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment...
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Angola’s TAAG Needs Major Restructure, Privatization, CEO Says

BOSTON—TAAG Angola Airlines must undergo a major restructuring and reduce its workforce by a third to stay viable as demand remains in the doldrums, its CEO has indicated. Based in Luanda, the Angolan flag-carrier is faced with a high cost structure related to high fuel prices, taxes, and airport... Subscription...
INDUSTRY
sportspromedia.com

Juventus name Bitget as first-ever sleeve sponsor

Bitget has an average daily trading volume of US$5.6 billion, according to CMC. Italian soccer giants Juventus have announced the club’s first ever sleeve sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency platform Bitget. The Singapore-based company also becomes the Serie A club’s official cryptocurrency exchange partner through the deal, which was brokered by...
SOCCER
Advanced Television

Aquino named SeaChange CEO

Delivery, advertising and streaming technology provider SeaChange International has named Peter D. Aquino as its new president and CEO effective immediately. Aquino joins SeaChange from Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), where he serves as chairman and CEO. SPACs are companies set up to raise finance on...
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Specialty Grocer Citarella Names CEO

Gourmet retailer Citarella has appointed Rich Durante CEO. Durante brings to the family-run business more than 40 years of experience in the food retail industry, with a particular focus in the specialty sector. In his new role, Durante will work closely with Citarella owner and founder Joe Gurrera, overseeing operations,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy