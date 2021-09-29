CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Chagrin Falls Boys Dominate 2nd Half in Win

Geauga County Maple Leaf
 8 days ago

The Chagrin Falls boys soccer team found itself trailing 1-0 at halftime against rival Kenston Sept. 23. But the Tigers would dominate over the final 20 minutes of the game to pick up their third win on the season, 3-2. The Chagrin Falls boys soccer team found itself trailing 1-0...

www.geaugamapleleaf.com

