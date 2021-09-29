Chagrin Falls Boys Dominate 2nd Half in Win

Last week: Kirtland def. Geneva, 37-7, Chagrin Falls def. Orange, 34-0 For the record: The Tigers and Hornets played each other four years in a row, with Kirtland winning all four of them. But three of them were close games. Those were non-conference, CVC crossover games. This one counts as a CVC Chagrin Division game. … Kirtland has won 45 games in a row, the fifth-longest winning streak in Ohio football history. The Hornets have outscored the opposition, 167-20. Mason Rus continues to have a huge season running the ball. He ran for 192 yards on only 14 carries last week, with Tommy Gogolin getting 65 yards on three totes. The offensive line led by All-Ohioan George Prusock has been dominating. Kirtland doesn’t throw much, but Gage Sullivan averages more than 20 yards per catch on his 13 receptions. … Chagrin Falls is led by running back Donny Hardy. The big offensive line anchored by Nick Dalessandro and Andrew Bazzone opens a lot of holes. Keep an eye on Cole Ettinger, too, as a playmaker for the Tigers. … This one will come down to run defense, as both teams figure to lean heavily on the running game. It’s been a while since a team has found a way to slow down Kirtland’s.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO