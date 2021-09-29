CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Fredericks Museum hosts virtual art auction, fundraising gala

By Nicole Robertson
The Oakland Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University hosts the “Saints & Sinners Gala” virtual fundraiser 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. A silent art auction is open for bidding till midnight Oct. 1 at marshallfredericks.org/auction, live online art auction will be during Gala event. Artwork is available for viewing online and in person at the University Art Gallery in the Arbury Fine Arts Center. Financial support pays for programs the museum makes available for free. Tickets to the gala are traditionally $100. This year the virtual Gala is free, with the option of donating the ticket cost to the nonprofit museum. Register at marshallfredericks.org/sss.

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
z1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS HISTORICAL SOCIETY HOSTING LAST EVER “RED HOT” AUCTION FUNDRAISER

The Twentynine Palms Historical Society has announced the date for their ”last ever red hot auction” fundraiser event. Reporter Ernest Figueroa gets out his wallet…. Items on the auction block for the Twentynine Palms Historical Society’s ”last ever red hot auction” fundraiser event will include Howard Pierce ceramics, collectible purple glass, a variety of art, and select furniture. All proceeds will go towards the historical society’s general fund for operational expenses. The auction is free to attend and is scheduled for Saturday (September 25) at 6 p.m. with live auctions beginning at 6:45 p.m. The event will be held in the Founder’s Hall of the Old Schoolhouse Museum (6760 National Park Drive) in Twentynine Palms. For more information, leave a voice message at (760) 367-2366 or visit 29palmshistorical.com.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Odessa American

Ellen Noël Art Museum Community Art Day

The Ellen Noël Art Museum hosted a community art day with the theme Curiouser and Curiouser to tie in with their “FINDING ALICE An Illustrated Look at Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” exhibit Saturday afternoon in Odessa. Activities included screen printing provided by Pots and Prints, a harp performance by the ECISD Harp Program, origami and watercolor lessons, garden chess and a children’s book reading by Randy Ham.
ODESSA, TX
claremont-courier.com

Sandy Baldonado honored at Museum of Art gala

A highlight of the evening was the dedication of the Claremont Museum Of Art Atrium in honor of Sandy Baldonado, in recognition of her leadership, vision and commitment to CMA and the entire Claremont community. Ms. Baldonado is surrounded by her family, left to right: Michelle Baldonado, Liana Baldonado Bayles, Sandy Baldonado, Charlie Baldonado, (behind Sandy) Andrew Baldonado, Susan Baldonado, and Ezra Bayles. COURIER photo/Peter Weinberger.
CLAREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#Art Museum#Virtual Art#Online Auction#Charity#Fredericks Museum
kcstudio.org

Celebrate Local Arts at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art

Joe Gray, art collector and local entrepreneur, in his St. Joseph office. The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art opens two new exhibitions Sept. 17, 2021, that will give viewers a chance to celebrate the local art scene through two different lenses. The Joe Show: Selections from The Gray Manufacturing Corporate Collection...
MUSEUMS
Ukiah Daily Journal

Grace Hudson Museum in Ukiah presents virtual Gala, invites support

The Grace Hudson Museum will present its annual Gala as a livestreaming event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 6 to 7 p.m. The Gala’s theme this year is “Curiosity, Creativity, Community,” and features a variety-show type presentation of music, poetry, videos and conversations with local artists, artisans and supporters. This Gala also gives people an opportunity to show support and donate to the museum, which can be done during the show or afterwards.
UKIAH, CA
Daily Republic

Vacaville Museum Guild schedules fall fundraisers

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Museum will host two fundraisers to benefit the museum. Fall wreaths, embellished with a variety of succulents, are on sale at the museum lobby, 213 Buck Ave. Hours are 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The costs range from $15 to $35, depending on the...
VACAVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
News-Herald.com

The International Women’s Air & Space Museum will host the virtual book launch

The International Women’s Air & Space Museum (IWASM) in Cleveland will host the virtual book launch of Sarah Byrn Rickman’s new WAFS (Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron) biography entitled, “Teresa James WAFS Pilot: Gear Up/Gear Down – a P-47 to Newark”, at 7 p.m. Oct. 20. In this virtual event, Rickman will discuss her experience interviewing Teresa James in 1999 and her experience during World War II.
CLEVELAND, OH
Hutchinson News

Randall: Autumn Consignment Art Auction

Some may see it as an opportunity to get a good deal on artwork, but I hope you see it as a way to support local art and the Hutchinson Art Center. The annual art auction helps raise money for the Art Center, so generosity is key!. From 6 to...
eastidahonews.com

Quilt Heritage Museum Project to hold auction on Saturday

IDAHO FALLS — The Quilt Heritage Museum, an east Idaho-based group that collects and preserves quilts of all kinds, is working towards procuring a physical location to house their collection. This Saturday, the public has a chance to help them achieve that goal. The group is holding an auction this...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kggfradio.com

Tom Mix Museum Fundraiser in October

The Tom Mix Museum in Dewey will be holding their “Mix'n It Up Under The Stars" fundraiser in just a few weeks in October. The fundraiser will be held at the Timber Oaks Event Center just three miles west of downtown Bartlesville on October 15th beginning at 5 pm. Museum Manager Fawn Lassiter tells us what we can expect at this fundraiser.
DEWEY, OK
fargounderground.com

Plains Art Museum & Philomé Productions to Host Empower Haiti Fundraiser

Plains Art Museum, in partnership with Philomé Productions, is hosting Empower Haiti: Disaster Relief and Orphanage Fundraiser from September 29 – November 2, 2021. “These prints are a visual representation of my people and my story, which is deeply rooted in the island of Haiti. Those roots are the unwavering foundation of the man that stands before the world today as a bold and proud Haitian-American,” said Wess Philomé of Philomé Productions.
MUSEUMS
303magazine.com

MCA Offers Another Art to the Museum – The Culinary Arts

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) has welcomed art enthusiasts to see the likes of Keith Haring, with his whimsical interpretation of people and shapes, Tara Donovan, with her dynamic three-dimensional designs, and local artist Andrew Jensdotter as he cultivated a display of “carved paintings” while methodical cuts pierced through layers of paint. These and more have allowed the expansion of imagery in the minds of Denverites who visit the museum. It broadens the depth of what art is understood as, progressing from what other historical museums showcase. Art takes the shape of sculpture, painting and photography in a typical setting, but on Thursday, September 30, MCA is bringing another art form often overlooked — the culinary arts.
DENVER, CO
wbkb11.com

Hospice hosts Hemingway fundraiser

ALPENA, Mich. — The Hospice of Michigan hosted a unique fundraiser Saturday night. People wore their Sunday best to the Besser Museum for an evening inspired by author and poet Ernest Hemingway. Mixologist and Hemingway biographer Phillip Greene talked about the writer’s life and the drinks he likely enjoyed in...
ALPENA, MI
NBC12

Girls on the Run to host 4th annual fundraising breakfast virtually

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Girls on the Run of Greater Richmond will be hosting its 4th annual virtual fundraising breakfast called, ‘Rise & ShineIN’ in October. The annual breakfast raises funds to support Girls on the Run, which is a program designed to inspire young girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind.
RICHMOND, VA
kymkemp.com

Clarke Museum Hosting Virtual Pumpkin Carving Contest

Since it’s likely that this year’s Halloween will be another Pandemic one, the Clarke Museum is hosting a virtual pumpkin carving contest!. Entry is easy- go to clarkemuseum.org/events to access the link for the entry form, where you can upload images of your pumpkin carving. Entries are open now through October 14 through the virtual form. Voting runs from October 15 to October 30. Winners will be chosen by the number of “Likes” their image receives on Clarke Museum Facebook page and the winners will be announced on October 31. There are 4 categories: History, Spooky, “Traditional” Jack O’ Lantern, and Freestyle.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy