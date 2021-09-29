Fredericks Museum hosts virtual art auction, fundraising gala

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) has welcomed art enthusiasts to see the likes of Keith Haring, with his whimsical interpretation of people and shapes, Tara Donovan, with her dynamic three-dimensional designs, and local artist Andrew Jensdotter as he cultivated a display of “carved paintings” while methodical cuts pierced through layers of paint. These and more have allowed the expansion of imagery in the minds of Denverites who visit the museum. It broadens the depth of what art is understood as, progressing from what other historical museums showcase. Art takes the shape of sculpture, painting and photography in a typical setting, but on Thursday, September 30, MCA is bringing another art form often overlooked — the culinary arts.

