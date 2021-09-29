Global Enterprises Suffer Reduced Productivity and Efficiency Due to Poor Connectivity
Almost two-thirds (63%) of U.S. and European enterprises suffer reduced productivity and efficiency at the hands of weak and unreliable connectivity, according to a Quortus study. The research, carried out by Sapio Research, highlight the growing awareness, interest in and appetite for private networks among enterprise IT decision makers in the United States, UK, Germany, and France.www.sdcexec.com
