Global Enterprises Suffer Reduced Productivity and Efficiency Due to Poor Connectivity

By Marina Mayer
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost two-thirds (63%) of U.S. and European enterprises suffer reduced productivity and efficiency at the hands of weak and unreliable connectivity, according to a Quortus study. The research, carried out by Sapio Research, highlight the growing awareness, interest in and appetite for private networks among enterprise IT decision makers in the United States, UK, Germany, and France.

