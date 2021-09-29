Milwaukee Bucks: 3 bold predictions for Donte DiVincenzo in 2021-22

And just like that, the Milwaukee Bucks are back in action after a shortened offseason. With the team having had their regularly scheduled Media Day on Monday, owners, coaches, and players all took questions from reporters as the franchise gears up for a title defense in 2021-22. It was certainly an interesting segment from everyone involved, but something that stood out was from the players that were not with the championship-winning team last year. It was mostly the players discussing how they believe they will fit in and contribute to the team-wide goals, and several of the newcomers are set to have a role from the moment they take the court.

