Boston Scientific to invest more than $30M in Irish facility
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) will invest €30 million (about $34 million) in its Cork, Ireland facility, the Irish government announced today. The Irish government supported the research, development and innovation (RD&I) investment through IDA Ireland. The money will go toward accelerating the development and manufacturing of minimally-invasive medical technologies that treat patients suffering from cancer and peripheral arterial diseases worldwide.www.massdevice.com
