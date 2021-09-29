CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Scientific to invest more than $30M in Irish facility

By Chris Newmarker
massdevice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) will invest €30 million (about $34 million) in its Cork, Ireland facility, the Irish government announced today. The Irish government supported the research, development and innovation (RD&I) investment through IDA Ireland. The money will go toward accelerating the development and manufacturing of minimally-invasive medical technologies that treat patients suffering from cancer and peripheral arterial diseases worldwide.

www.massdevice.com

