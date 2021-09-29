CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Skinning Knife to Field-Dress Game

By Andrew McKean
Outdoor Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might assume by its name that the skinning knife has a single job. You’d be wrong. The best skinning knife has a versatile blade design to enable you to field-dress game, remove and then flesh the hide, whittle a tent peg, and then carve a toy boat in the spare time they’ll give you. There are both fixed-blade skinning knives and folding skinning knives. The best are sharp out of the box and designed to take and keep an edge when they dull. They’re our ultimate survival gear, and they’ll take care of you if you first take care of them.

www.outdoorlife.com

