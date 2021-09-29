The Best Skinning Knife to Field-Dress Game

Growing up in Ohio, most of my friends received a single-shot 20-gauge as their first shotgun. Single-shots were deemed safer for kids (they are certainly less complicated to operate than auto-loaders or pumps). Most came with shorter stocks, and were shorter in overall length, so they fit young hunters better. Single-shots were relatively inexpensive guns (and still are), so it was an easier point of entry for parents trying to raise a family on a modest income. The problem with many of those guns was they were built with rock-hard plastic recoil plates. Loaded with magnum slugs (one of the only options for hunting deer in Ohio at the time) the recoil from those guns punched your shoulder harder than any playground bully. It was an ideal scenario to develop bad habits, like flinching. In some cases the recoil could be so brutal that a new hunter might give up altogether.

