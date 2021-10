Fortnite Square Up Emote is one of the free rewards for players with a Playstation Plus subscription. Emotes in the game were always a fan-favorite. The new Fortnite Square Up Emote has been introduced and the community is pretty hyped up about it as it is a free emote for some players. Emotes can generally be purchased in the Item Shop using V-Bucks or unlocked in the Battle Pass. An emote is a way to express yourself on the battlefield in many bizarre ways. The article speaks on the latest Fortnite Square Up Emote and how interested players can get it.

