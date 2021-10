After a week of activities as part of the annual Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers conference, I may have to call Gaylord, Michigan, the perfect family getaway town. There were places to hike, bike, paddle, ski and get outside. For our family, and for this group of outdoor communicators, the great outdoors were the draw to the area. Whether it was visiting the local restored elk herd and hearing September bull bugles far from the Rocky Mountains, the trips to nearby Lake Michigan or Lake Huron, going on a stroll through acres and acres of public forests for grouse and woodcock, or a rafting trip down the Sturgeon River, there was something to satisfy every individual’s unique interests outdoors.

HOBBIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO