American Speed Festival races into M1 Concourse

The inaugural American Speed Festival honors the greatest drivers, designers and cars in motorsports. Running through Sunday, Oct. 3, at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Friday and Saturday activities on track will be livestreamed on M1 and American Speed Festival social channels produced by nationally known racing television at SPEEDSPORT TV and hosted by long-time motorsport TV host Ralph Sheheen. There are RC cars for kids, a chance for a ride on the track, live music, food and spirits each day as well. Tickets are $75 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Evening events are ticketed separately. Visit americanspeedfestival.com.