Cultural Thursday presents its next event at noon Oct. 7 at Central Lakes College. The program will be about the people of the U.S. and Mexico borderlands. The presentation will be delivered live through Zoom and people may watch the program in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus or watch remotely. People are asked to pre-register for the Zoom webinar at tinyurl.com/2x3k76j2 and the link will be emailed.