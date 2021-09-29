CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake’s OVO Pays Homage To Six Iconic World Champion Teams With Latest NBA Collaboration

By Alex Zephyr
Cassius
Cassius
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWSDZ_0cBifmHF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nXa0_0cBifmHF00

Source: OVO / OVO

Y esterday, Drake’s OVO clothing label announced a new partnership with the NBA to develop the league’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, and the Canadian entertainer reached out to one particular New York rapper for some help showing off the New York Knicks wares: Brooklyn’s beloved “Hot N-gga,” Bobby Shmurda . He proudly reps for the Knickerbockers and rocks the blue-and-orange gear in a series of snapshots on OVO’s Instagram.

In one photo, Shmurda sports an OVO x Knicks co-branded ball cap from New Era and an all-white OVO tee with the owl logo on its right chest. In another pic, Shmurda is dressed from head to toe in an OVO x Knicks tracksuit. The warm-up jacket has OVO’s “O” varsity patch on the left chest and the New York Knicks logo on the right. Lastly, a simple inscription beneath the Knicks logo celebrates the last two times an NBA championship banner was hung in Madison Square Garden: 1970 and 1973.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNs5k_0cBifmHF00

Source: OVO / OVO

The OVO x Knicks collection will be available for purchase Wednesday, September 29, and other teams are expected to get their own apparel as we move further into the colder months. Fortunately, the Knicks aren’t the only franchise getting some love; the collection also includes merch for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat.

This link-up between Shmurda with Drizzy’s OVO is the latest of positive changes for the Brooklynite. After completing seven years behind bars, he celebrated his release in May by hosting a Father’s Day brunch in his home borough. Shmurda also landed a new management deal with Roc Nation and is reportedly working on some music. He spoke on how his time in prison made him reflect on his choices and is eager to use his renewed opportunity to pay it forward.

“When I was young, I used to run towards [trouble],” Shmurda told the New York Times last month. “I was a full animal. So I feel like being locked up, it made me smarter. It made me stronger. And it made me badder, but in a good way. Instead of saying, boom, ‘I want to go in the streets and cause hell,’ I’m saying, ‘I want to go in the streets and give back.’ I feel like that’s gangster.”

Get a better look at the offering in the gallery below:

[ione_media_gallery id="536263" overlay="true"]

Drizzy
Bobby Shmurda
Drake
