As feds declare 23 species extinct, these are the species in Michigan that are endangered

On Wednesday, the U.S. government declared 23 birds, fish and other species extinct.

Those species include the ivory-billed woodpecker, the flat pigtoe and more. While none of the species were in Michigan, there are still several species in Michigan that are endangered.

Below you'll find a list of the species in Michigan that are endangered, by county, from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development .

Alcona

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Alger

- American burying beetle (invertebrate)

- Gray wolf (mammal)

- Piping plover (bird)

Allegan

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Alpena

- Hine's emerald (invertebrate)

Arenac

- American burying beetle (invertebrate)

Baraga

- Gray wolf (mammal)

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Barry

- Indiana bat (mammal)

- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

Benzie

- Michigan monkey-flower (Vascular Plant )

- Piping plover (bird)

Berrien

- American burying beetle (invertebrate)

- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

- Piping plover (bird)

Branch

- Indiana bat (mammal)

- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

Cass

- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

Charlevoix

- Michigan monkey-flower (Vascular Plant )

- Piping plover (bird)

Cheboygan

- Michigan monkey-flower (Vascular Plant )

- Piping plover (bird)

Chippewa

- Gray wolf (mammal)

- Piping plover (bird)

Clare

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Crawford

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Delta

- Gray wolf (mammal)

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Eaton

- Indiana bat (mammal)

Emmet

- Michigan monkey-flower (Vascular Plant )

- Piping plover (bird)

- Hungerford's crawling water beetle (invertebrate)

Gogebic

- Gray wolf (mammal)

Hillsdale

- Clubshell (invertebrate)

- Indiana bat (mammal)

Houghton

- Gray wolf (mammal)

Huron

- Piping plover (bird)

Ingham

- Indiana bat (mammal)

Ionia

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Iosco

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Iron

- Gray wolf (mammal)

Jackson

- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

Kalamazoo

- American burying beetle

- Mitchell's satyr

Kalkaska

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Keweenaw

- Gray wolf (mammal)

Lake

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Leelanau

- Michigan monkey-flower (Vascular Plant )

- Piping plover (bird)

Lenawee

- Mitchell's satyr

Livingston

- Indiana bat (mammal)

Luce

- Gray wolf (mammal)

- Piping plover (bird)

Mackinac

- Gray wolf (mammal)

- Hine's emerald (invertebrate)

- Michigan monkey-flower (Vascular Plant )

- Piping plover (bird)

Manistee

- Indiana bat (mammal)

Marquette

- Gray wolf (mammal)

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Mason

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Mecosta

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Menominee

- American burying beetle (invertebrate)

- Gray wolf (mammal)

Missaukee

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Monroe

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

- Northern riffleshell (invertebrate

- White catspaw (invertebrate)

Montcalm

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Montmorency

- Hungerford's crawling water beetle

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Muskegon

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

- Piping plover (bird)

Newaygo

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Oakland

- American burying beetle (invertebrate)

Oceana

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Ogemaw

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Ontonagon

- Gray wolf (mammal)

Oscoda

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Otsego

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Presque Isle

- Hine's emerald (invertebrate)

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Roscommon

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Sanilac

- Northern riffleshell (invertebrate)

Schoolcraft

- Gray wolf (mammal)

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

- Piping plover (bird)

St. Joseph

- Indiana bat (mammal)

- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

Van Buren

- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

Washtenaw

- American burying beetle (invertebrate)

- Indiana bat (mammal)

- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

Wayne

- Indiana bat (mammal)

- Northern riffleshell (invertebrate)

- White catspaw (invertebrate)

Wexford

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)