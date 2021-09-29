CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

As feds declare 23 species extinct, these are the species in Michigan that are endangered

 8 days ago
On Wednesday, the U.S. government declared 23 birds, fish and other species extinct.

Related: US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct

Those species include the ivory-billed woodpecker, the flat pigtoe and more. While none of the species were in Michigan, there are still several species in Michigan that are endangered.

Below you'll find a list of the species in Michigan that are endangered, by county, from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development .

Alcona

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Alger

- American burying beetle (invertebrate)
- Gray wolf (mammal)
- Piping plover (bird)

Allegan

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Alpena

- Hine's emerald (invertebrate)

Arenac

- American burying beetle (invertebrate)

Baraga

- Gray wolf (mammal)
- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Barry

- Indiana bat (mammal)
- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

Benzie

- Michigan monkey-flower (Vascular Plant )
- Piping plover (bird)

Berrien

- American burying beetle (invertebrate)
- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)
- Piping plover (bird)

Branch

- Indiana bat (mammal)
- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

Cass

- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

Charlevoix

- Michigan monkey-flower (Vascular Plant )
- Piping plover (bird)

Cheboygan

- Michigan monkey-flower (Vascular Plant )
- Piping plover (bird)

Chippewa

- Gray wolf (mammal)
- Piping plover (bird)

Clare

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Crawford

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Delta

- Gray wolf (mammal)
- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Eaton

- Indiana bat (mammal)

Emmet

- Michigan monkey-flower (Vascular Plant )
- Piping plover (bird)
- Hungerford's crawling water beetle (invertebrate)

Gogebic

- Gray wolf (mammal)

Hillsdale

- Clubshell (invertebrate)
- Indiana bat (mammal)

Houghton

- Gray wolf (mammal)

Huron

- Piping plover (bird)

Ingham

- Indiana bat (mammal)

Ionia

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Iosco

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Iron

- Gray wolf (mammal)

Jackson

- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

Kalamazoo

- American burying beetle
- Mitchell's satyr

Kalkaska

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Keweenaw

- Gray wolf (mammal)

Lake

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Leelanau

- Michigan monkey-flower (Vascular Plant )
- Piping plover (bird)

Lenawee

- Mitchell's satyr

Livingston

- Indiana bat (mammal)

Luce

- Gray wolf (mammal)
- Piping plover (bird)

Mackinac

- Gray wolf (mammal)
- Hine's emerald (invertebrate)
- Michigan monkey-flower (Vascular Plant )
- Piping plover (bird)

Manistee

- Indiana bat (mammal)

Marquette

- Gray wolf (mammal)
- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Mason

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Mecosta

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Menominee

- American burying beetle (invertebrate)
- Gray wolf (mammal)

Missaukee

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Monroe

- Karner blue (invertebrate)
- Northern riffleshell (invertebrate
- White catspaw (invertebrate)

Montcalm

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Montmorency

- Hungerford's crawling water beetle
- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Muskegon

- Karner blue (invertebrate)
- Piping plover (bird)

Newaygo

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Oakland

- American burying beetle (invertebrate)

Oceana

- Karner blue (invertebrate)

Ogemaw

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Ontonagon

- Gray wolf (mammal)

Oscoda

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Otsego

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Presque Isle

- Hine's emerald (invertebrate)
- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Roscommon

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

Sanilac

- Northern riffleshell (invertebrate)

Schoolcraft

- Gray wolf (mammal)
- Kirtland's warbler (bird)
- Piping plover (bird)

St. Joseph

- Indiana bat (mammal)
- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

Van Buren

- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

Washtenaw

- American burying beetle (invertebrate)
- Indiana bat (mammal)
- Mitchell's satyr (invertebrate)

Wayne

- Indiana bat (mammal)
- Northern riffleshell (invertebrate)
- White catspaw (invertebrate)

Wexford

- Kirtland's warbler (bird)

