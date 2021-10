For all the talk of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s chase of the Triple Crown and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s dynamic play in San Diego, another 22-year-old has stolen the show in September. Juan Soto and the Nationals might be occupying the cellar of the NL East at 64-89, but that has certainly not been because of Soto. In September, he leads all MLB hitters in WAR, according to Fangraphs, and with the recent success he's surged into a tie with the Phillies' Bryce Harper among the fWAR leaders this season in the National League at 6.5.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO