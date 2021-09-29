Milwaukee Bucks Trivia: Inaugural Edition
Hello and welcome to a new (potentially recurring?) segment of Milwaukee Bucks Trivia!. Before we begin, I would like to clarify some things based on the discourse surrounding this week’s introduction post. First, I am indeed a dude, despite a lifetime of being addressed in spam emails as Mrs. Ross (fine) or being called Ross (not fine). And second, I thought I would specify that I actually learned to read via the print editions of the acclaimed Journal Sentinel. I read the occasional Bucks article interspersed amidst incessant ads that I didn’t understand while eating Crispix and Frosted Flakes in the wee hours of the morn.www.brewhoop.com
