Milwaukee Bucks Trivia: Inaugural Edition

By Morgan Quinn Ross
Brew Hoop
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome to a new (potentially recurring?) segment of Milwaukee Bucks Trivia!. Before we begin, I would like to clarify some things based on the discourse surrounding this week’s introduction post. First, I am indeed a dude, despite a lifetime of being addressed in spam emails as Mrs. Ross (fine) or being called Ross (not fine). And second, I thought I would specify that I actually learned to read via the print editions of the acclaimed Journal Sentinel. I read the occasional Bucks article interspersed amidst incessant ads that I didn’t understand while eating Crispix and Frosted Flakes in the wee hours of the morn.

