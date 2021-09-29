Milwaukee Bucks Trivia: Inaugural Edition

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly taking flyers on some former NBA players before the start of 2021 training camp. JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported that the Bucks recently held a minicamp for free agents, with names like Antonio Blakeney, Chris McCullough, and Josh Gray being among the notable attendees. However, the most interesting name that Shaw noted was Allonzo Trier, who is the most recognizable name among the bunch. Trier missed the entire 2020-21 season, but it seems like he is looking to get another shot in the league, and perhaps the Bucks could grant him the opportunity. With that being said, here are three reasons why Milwaukee should give Trier some consideration after this minicamp.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO