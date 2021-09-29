CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Exclusive: You’ll Find Cher & More Celebs In New Episodes Of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe air is getting chillier, the leaves are getting brighter, and Halloween is in the air. Yes, it’s that time of year again, and what better way to get in the spirit than with everyone’s favorite mystery-solver-and-ghoul-unmasker, Scooby-Doo! For the month of October, HBO Max and Cartoon Network are celebrating everyone’s spooky pup with Scoobtober, a month-long line up of new and classic Scooby cartoons!

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Frank Welker
Person
Sean Astin
Person
Shaggy
ComicBook

Scooby-Doo!: HBO Max and Cartoon Network Kicking Off "Scoobtober" This Friday

Thanks to its blend of wholesome, family-friendly silliness and its embrace of all things spooky, there's arguably no better way to celebrate Halloween than with Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang, with HBO Max and Cartoon Network honoring the beloved investigators with "Scoobtober," which kicks off on Friday, October 1st. The event will feature the debuts of a number of new episodes of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, which includes the arrival of exciting special guests, but also will see every Sunday on Cartoon Network featuring the broadcast of a number of Scooby-Doo library titles. Check out the breakdown of Scoobtober below before it kicks off on Friday, October 1st.
WWE
thecut.com

Cher’s Next Collab Is With … Scooby-Doo?

It’s a good time to be an animated celebrity. Anya Taylor-Joy was recently cast as Princess Peach. Lindsay Lohan is going to be some kind of … furry NFT? And now we all get the honor of seeing a cartoon Cher hanging out with Scooby-Doo. In related news, I guess they’re still making new episodes of Scooby-Doo?
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Brand New Slasher Film Comes To Netflix Ahead Of Halloween

Netflix has no shortage of thrills and chills to choose from this spooky season as they announced last week they would be releasing a brand new horror or horror-adjacent movie every week leading up to Halloween. This week’s film is for fans of the slasher genre is called There’s Someone...
TV & VIDEOS
romper.com

Get An Exclusive Look At Netflix's New Warrior Princess Kids' Show Maya and the Three

On Oct. 22, Netflix will premiere an exciting new mini-series called Maya and the Three, a supernatural adventure story from the imagination of Jorge R. Gutiérrez, creator of El Tigre and The Book of Life. Maya and the Three takes place in a fantasy world inspired by a whimsical blend of Aztec, Maya, and Inca mythology and contemporary Caribbean culture with a cast of memorable, heartfelt, and humorous characters.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooby Doo#Episodes#Mystery Inc#Home Entertainment
romper.com

You Can Stream A Brand New Rugrats Halloween Episode Right Now

The Rugrats are not only back, but they’re returning with a new Halloween special that both kids and adults can get excited about! A festive Halloween-themed Rugrats episode has arrived on Paramount+, so here’s everything you need to know. The Halloween Rugrats Episode Premieres On Oct. 7. That’s right, you...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’: TV Review

Few brands are better suited to mine preexisting intellectual property than the Muppets. From A Christmas Carol to Treasure Island to countless parodic sketches and interludes, the synthetic ensemble has demonstrated a unique ability to smartly insert its myriad felt archetypes into almost any story. Of course, because everybody knows the resilience of the Muppet brand, too often there’s an attempt to shoehorn the beloved characters into properties with a high concept but no actual story. That’s probably why Disney+’s new holiday special Muppets Haunted Mansion doesn’t quite feel like a cash-in violation, but definitely feels like a disappointment. The Muppets are...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Bull?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 kicked off on September 22 with the first of two episodes featuring the five celebrities in Group A: Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk. We got a sneak peek at the Bull’s performance of the Train hit “Drops of Jupiter,” which closes out the show. Since then he has sung “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts on episode 2 and “Circus” by Britney Spears on episode 4. We are in no doubt as to the true identity of the music man inside the Bull costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Baby: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 4, “House Party,” which aired October 6 on Fox. “The Masked Singer” has sent the Baby into timeout. Performing under the toddler mask was comedian Larry the Cable Guy, who was sent packing at the end of the fourth episode of Season 6, “House Party.” Once again, none of the show’s panelists got it right. Ken Jeong named Gordon Ramsay as his pick. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Bruce Willis. Nicole Scherzinger guessed James Corden. Robin Thicke said it was Chuck Norris, but with a chuckle. “I...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ Heads to Amazon, Sets January Premiere Date

As Variety reported in August when a deal was close, Amazon has licensed “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” from Sony Pictures Animation. The fourth (and final) installment in the blockbuster franchise will stream globally — excluding China — on Prime Video on Jan. 14, 2022. The first “Hotel Transylvania” movie was released in 2012, and the series has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Amazon similarly licensed “Cinderella” from Sony last spring, and the Kay Cannon-directed musical premiered on Prime Video in September. “Transformania” is directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska from a script by Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo and franchise creator/executive producer...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy