Exclusive: You’ll Find Cher & More Celebs In New Episodes Of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Thanks to its blend of wholesome, family-friendly silliness and its embrace of all things spooky, there's arguably no better way to celebrate Halloween than with Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang, with HBO Max and Cartoon Network honoring the beloved investigators with "Scoobtober," which kicks off on Friday, October 1st. The event will feature the debuts of a number of new episodes of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, which includes the arrival of exciting special guests, but also will see every Sunday on Cartoon Network featuring the broadcast of a number of Scooby-Doo library titles. Check out the breakdown of Scoobtober below before it kicks off on Friday, October 1st.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO