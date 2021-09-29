Exclusive: You’ll Find Cher & More Celebs In New Episodes Of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?
The air is getting chillier, the leaves are getting brighter, and Halloween is in the air. Yes, it’s that time of year again, and what better way to get in the spirit than with everyone’s favorite mystery-solver-and-ghoul-unmasker, Scooby-Doo! For the month of October, HBO Max and Cartoon Network are celebrating everyone’s spooky pup with Scoobtober, a month-long line up of new and classic Scooby cartoons!www.romper.com
