The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is, in a word, iconic and for decades, the beloved vehicle has been bringing smiles to fans across the country thanks to its Hotdoggers, the official drivers of the Weinermobile. Over the years, the Hotdoggers have also become unexpected fashion inspiration as well and now, with the Hotdoggers getting fresh new uniforms, Oscar Mayer is bringing their new style to the people in a unique new capsule fashion collection and shaking up the world of streetwear in the process.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO