Urban Meyer has created quite the mess for himself this week and he’s not done yet. After falling to 0-4 last week, Meyer didn’t return to Florida with the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars players and instead stayed behind in Ohio. Soon after, photos and videos showing him in a bar went viral. Meyer apologized for being a “distraction” on Monday but plenty of questions remain. Meanwhile, the team’s ownership released a statement saying his behavior was “inexcusable” while rumors that the players have lost faith in him started coming out as well.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO