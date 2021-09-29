Watch Spiritual Cramp Cover The Hives’ “Walk Idiot Walk”

Singer-songwriter Mitski returns with the slow-burning single “Working for the Knife.” The song, Mitski says in a statement, is “about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown-up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind. It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it.” The narrative music video, directed by Zia Anger, pairs the powerful track with intense choreography that takes centerstage after the song’s final notes.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO