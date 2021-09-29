CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Watch Spiritual Cramp Cover The Hives’ “Walk Idiot Walk”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Stereogum raised a bunch of money from a bunch of readers, and that’s the reason you’re reading these words on this website today. A lot of people helped us out in that funding drive. Part of the drive was a Zoom party for donors, which included a bunch of great performances from a bunch of great bands, including the San Francisco punk Spiritual Cramp. Today, the rest of the world gets to see the video that Spiritual Cramp made for us that day.

#The Hives#Walk Idiot Walk#Stereogum#Spiritual Cramp
