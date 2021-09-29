CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greta Thunberg: Last 30 years of climate action amount to 'blah, blah, blah'

 9 days ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg derided world leaders during remarks in Milan, saying the last 30 years of climate action amount to “blah, blah, blah.”

"When I say climate change, what do you think of? I think jobs. Green jobs. Green jobs," Thunberg said at the Youth4Climate summit, referencing the words of President Biden .

"We must find a smooth transition towards a low carbon economy. There is no Planet B," she said, referencing French President Emmanuel Macron . "There is no Planet Blah. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah."

"This is not about some expensive, politically correct dream at the bunny hugging or blah, blah, blah,” Thunberg said of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's rhetoric.

"Build back better, blah, blah, blah. Green economy, blah, blah, blah," she added.

"Net zero, blah, blah, blah. Climate neutral, blah, blah, blah,” Thunberg said. “This is all we hear from our so-called leaders — words, words that sound great but so far has led to no action or hopes and dreams. Empty words and promises."

The youth who attend the summit offer proposals for world leaders to consider addressing or implementing to combat climate change.

Global leaders will meet in Milan later this to discuss climate change for the final time before November’s United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

