2021 Week 5 Preview: Houston Cougars @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

By Steve Helwick
underdogdynasty.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulsa (-4.5) Last meeting: Houston 24, Tulsa 14 — November 23, 2019. It’s the featured Friday night game on ESPN’s flagship network. Chaos always seems to reign on Friday nights at Chapman Stadium, as recent games include Tulsa’s 2019 upset over UCF and the controversial finish against East Carolina last season. Last year’s chapter of the Houston-Tulsa rivalry was glossed over due to COVID-19 cancelations, but the western AAC foes are back on the field together to usher in October football.

