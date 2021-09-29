CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s performing tonight on ‘The Masked Singer’? September 29 lineup includes Queen of Hearts, Banana Split …

By Marcus James Dixon
 8 days ago
Who’s performing tonight (September 29) on “ The Masked Singer ” Season 6? After last week’s two-night introduction of Group A, it’s time to meet Group B. This colorful collection includes a mysterious creature (Queen of Hearts), a pair of lovable animals (Dalmatian and Mallard), and two costumes yummy enough to eat (Banana Split and Cupcake). Of note, Banana Split is this season’s only duo and, yes, they are able to separate or “split” from each other. ( See high-res photos .) Do you think any of these Group B celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list ? Stay tuned.

SEE See all ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

The sixth season of Fox’s reality TV ratings juggernaut features more than dozen famous celebs hiding their true identities behind wild and wacky costumes. The group has collectively won 27 Grammy Awards and have earned 85 Grammy nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie nominations and three Academy Award nominations. They have made two Super Bowl appearances and won two lifetime achievement awards.

The first three contestants of Season 6 were unmasked during the “TMS” premiere week after receiving the lowest number of votes from the audience and panelists Robin Thicke , Jenny McCarthy , Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger . They were: Octopus ( Dwight Howard ), Mother Nature ( Vivica A. Fox ) and Pufferfish ( Toni Braxton ). The four Group A contestants who survived the bloodbath (Baby, Bull, Hamster and Skunk) will be seen again in the coming weeks.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for Season 6, Episode 3:

Queen of Hearts
Category: Creature
Round 1 performance: TBA
Panelists’ guesses: TBA

Dalmatian
Category: Animal
Round 1 performance: TBA
Panelists’ guesses: TBA

Mallard
Category: Animal
Round 1 performance: TBA
Panelists’ guesses: TBA

Banana Split
Category: Food
Round 1 performance: TBA
Panelists’ guesses: TBA

Cupcake
Category: Food
Round 1 performance: TBA
Panelists’ guesses: TBA

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .


