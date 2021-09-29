DeepMind claims its AI weather forecasting model beats conventional models
In a paper published in the journal Nature, meteorologists gave an AI model for predicting short-term weather events top rank in terms of accuracy and usefulness in 88% of cases. It marks the first time professional forecasters have expressed a preference for a machine learning-based model over conventional methods, claims DeepMind, which developed the model — paving the way to new weather forecasting approaches that leverage AI.venturebeat.com
