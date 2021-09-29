DeepMind claims its AI weather forecasting model beats conventional models

As developers tackle increasingly large problems, they have to store their data in more complex ways — adding a constellation of computers to house it all. But adding more computer hardware can lead to confusion when different parts of the network need to be accessed for any particular query, especially when speedy requests for data are so common. Each database update must be broadcast to all the computers — sometimes sprawled across different datacenters — before the update is complete.

