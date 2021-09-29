CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

DeepMind claims its AI weather forecasting model beats conventional models

By Kyle Wiggers, @Kyle_L_Wiggers
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a paper published in the journal Nature, meteorologists gave an AI model for predicting short-term weather events top rank in terms of accuracy and usefulness in 88% of cases. It marks the first time professional forecasters have expressed a preference for a machine learning-based model over conventional methods, claims DeepMind, which developed the model — paving the way to new weather forecasting approaches that leverage AI.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

AI tradeoffs: Balancing powerful models and potential biases

A handful of foundational models are emerging that rely upon a magnitude of training data that makes them inherently powerful, but it’s not without risk of harmful biases — and we need to collectively acknowledge that fact. Recognition in itself is easy. Understanding is much harder, as is mitigation against...
COMPUTERS
aibusiness.com

UK Met Office and DeepMind collaborate on AI for predictions of rainfall patterns

A joint project by the UK Meteorological Office and Alphabet subsidiary DeepMind found that emerging AI techniques can be used to improve the accuracy of short-term weather forecasts. The project showed particular accuracy when predicting storms and heavy rain locations. ‘Nowcasting,’ which pinpoints weather parameters at high resolution up to...
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

Combining models to improve COVID-19 forecasts

Soon after the beginning of the pandemic, researchers from the Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies (HITS) and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) developed a web platform for bundling short-term forecasts of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Germany and Poland with contributions by numerous independent modeling teams. Now, these researchers have published their insights from a systematic evaluation study in the open access journal Nature Communications. The results: Combining different models leads to better predictions, but predictions regarding COVID-19 remain highly challenging.
SCIENCE
Wired UK

DeepMind’s latest trick? Predicting the weather

After mastering Go and StarCraft, DeepMind is taking its AI into another challenging arena: predicting the weather. The Alphabet-owned company has been quietly working with the Met Office over the past few years, and today, they report the fruits of their collaboration in the journal Nature. In short, DeepMind has devised a new machine learning model that can predict whether it’s going to rain within the next couple of hours.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA enables developers to evaluate DLSS experimental AI models

NVIDIA has this week announced it is enabling developers to “explore and evaluate” experimental AI models for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Making impossible for developers to download experimental Dynamic-link libraries (DLLs) to test how the latest DLSS research enhances their games, and provide feedback to NVIDIA for them to integrate into future improvements.
SOFTWARE
industryglobalnews24.com

DeepMind develops AI-based system to predict rainfall in the next 2 hours

DeepMind develop a forecasting system based on artificial intelligence. It can accurately predict rainfall in the next 2 hours. Scientists at Google-owned DeepMind have developed a forecasting system based on artificial intelligence. They claim that the system can predict rainfall in the next two hours. This system works more accurately than any other existing foreca....
COMPUTERS
Genetic Engineering News

Predictive Modeling

Predictive modeling could revolutionize drug manufacturing by helping biopharma organizations achieve right-first-time scale-up,” says Tim Gardner, PhD, Founder and CEO of Riffyn. Biopharmaceutical process development is complex, time consuming, and expensive. The traditional approach is to test each parameter in separate experiments and combine the results. But while single-variable trial...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yann Lecun
VentureBeat

AI Weekly: Amazon’s ‘custom’ AI features showcase the potential of unsupervised learning

As it has for the past several years, Amazon on Tuesday unveiled a slew of new devices including a wall-mounted Echo display, a smart thermostat, and kid-friendly, Alexa-powered video chat hardware. Among the most intriguing is Astro, a two-wheeled home robot with a camera that can extend like a periscope on command. But arguably as intriguing are two new software features — Custom Sound Event Detection and Ring Custom Event Alerts — that signal a paradigm shift in machine learning.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Matrix Autoregressive Model for Multidimensional Time Series Forecasting

Autoregressive (AR) process is a representative and classical model in time series analysis and it has broad applications in nature, science, and economics. AR can describe certain time-varying process with linear relationship in univariate time series. Another important counterpart of AR is vector autoregressive (VAR) model, which can describe the coevolution patterns of multivariate time series. In this blog post, we will.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Forecasting the COVID-19 trend using the SEIR model

Write a Java program to analyze COVID-19 data and forecast a trend. Thailand handled COVID-19 remarkably well in 2020. The numbers of cases and fatalities were relatively low compared to other countries. The situation has changed since the latest wave of the pandemic starting around April 2021. The death count has risen rapidly. Although, in recent months, the number has declined.
PUBLIC HEALTH
VentureBeat

How to get AI analytics right

Enterprises of all sizes and across virtually all markets are scrambling to augment their analytics capabilities with artificial intelligence (AI) in the hopes of gaining a competitive advantage in a challenging post-pandemic economy. Plenty of anecdotal evidence points to AI’s ability to improve analytics, but there seems to be less...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Future Weather#Ai#Ibm#Digital Farm#Watttime
VentureBeat

Graph database company Memgraph raises $9.34M

Memgraph, a real-time graph database provider, today announced it has raised $9.34 million in a seed funding round led by Microsoft’s M12. The company also launched its community and enterprise editions in general availability as “source-available” products. Graph databases underpin many modern applications, enabling everything from social networks to fraud...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

How database companies keep their data straight

As developers tackle increasingly large problems, they have to store their data in more complex ways — adding a constellation of computers to house it all. But adding more computer hardware can lead to confusion when different parts of the network need to be accessed for any particular query, especially when speedy requests for data are so common. Each database update must be broadcast to all the computers — sometimes sprawled across different datacenters — before the update is complete.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Neural Magic, which offers software for growing edge AI market, gets $30M boost

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Neural Magic, which provides software to facilitate deep learning deployment in edge locations, today announced a $30 million series A funding round. The market for edge AI is exploding as more companies deploy the technology in a...
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Ecommerce accelerator Pattern’s machine learning and AI raises $225M

Today, ecommerce accelerator Pattern announced its $225 million growth equity investment for its machine learning and AI-driven logistics. This is not your grandma’s ecommerce. The old days of driving your ecommerce jalopy via targeted ads dependent on eye-catching clickbait graphics has become a rapidly expanding $6 trillion tech-driven global market. Organizations seeking to leverage a global marketplace often must hack together a variety of solutions for various digital channels. In the last year, aggregators like Thrasio, Perch, and Razer Group collectively raised more than $7.7 billion.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
martechseries.com

Deepbrain AI Launches Saas-based AI Studios, Delivering an Innovative, Cost-effective Way to Build AI Human Models for Customers Globally

New solution offers over 30 AI models in various languages, including English, Korean, Chinese and Japanese with additional languages to follow. Deepbrain AI, a company specializing in real-time artificial intelligence (AI) and a member of Born2Global Centre, announced the launch of its AI Studios SaaS solution, an innovative video production tool that produces videos with AI Humans without the need to film in-person or employ real people.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

AI-powered sales platform Alembic emerges with $9.5M

Alembic, a startup developing sales software that correlates customer interactions to uncover insights, today announced it has raised $9.5 million. KB Partners and OCA Ventures contributed the seed round capital, which Alembic says will be used to support growth as the startup emerges from stealth. Marketers face increasingly difficult challenges...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Authoritative Intelligence: How Data Labelling Increases the Accuracy of AI Models

Today, approaches to Machine Learning (ML) can be divided into two major camps: model-centric and data-centric. Whereas many still cling to the former, some, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) luminary Andrew Ng, fervently argue that data, not models, must be at the core of the advancement of AI. It turns out he’s got a point; in fact, more than one. But let’s start at the beginning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy