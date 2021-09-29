CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose to Fund Low-Income Internet Access With Helium Crypto Mining

By Andrew Hayward
decrypt.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Jose Goes crypto to fund internet access. Image: Shutterstock. Crypto project Helium has partnered with the City of San Jose to help fund internet access for low-income households. Token rewards mined from Helium wireless hotspots will be used to pay for the grants for eligible residents. Helium is a...

