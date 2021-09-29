Peak Perspective: Sports Betting Dime Interview

Remember when you’d watch sports media and most of the commercials were focused on domestic beer and sports cars? Oh, how the times have changed. As sports betting has become more and more ingrained in our culture, advertising on different platforms has gone through the roof. Just look at WynnBET, who’s investing $100 million in an ad campaign for its platform. Interestingly, before the NFL season, it was estimated that over $1 billion could be spent on sportsbook ads this season. While this spreads awareness and is a positive for betting culture, not everyone is on board with the influx of sports betting ads. In fact, one state might even move towards legalization to reduce the number of sports betting ads being broadcasted. Let’s take a deeper look into Colorado’s proposed attempts to reduce advertising, along with the Colorado betting landscape itself.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO