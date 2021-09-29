‘Book of Boba Fett’ Sets December Premiere Date on Disney Plus

“ The Book of Boba Fett ” officially has a premiere date on Disney Plus .

The “Mandalorian” spinoff will debut on Dec. 29. The show was first teased following the conclusion of “ The Mandalorian ” Season 2 finale.

In the series, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand are navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Temuera Morrison returns in the role of Boba Fett with Ming-Na Wen returning as Shand. Wen first played her character in Season 1 of “The Mandalorian” and provided the character’s voice in the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.”

Morrison began his time in the “Star Wars” universe in the prequel film “Stars Wars: Attack of the Clones,” playing the role of Jango Fett. Jango was used to create the clone army of the Republic, thus Morrison would return to “Star Wars” in the film “Revenge of the Sith” as a number of clone troopers. He also lent his voice to multiple “Star Wars” games before returning as Boba in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” to great fan acclaim.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers on “The Book of Boba Fett.” Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

There are multiple other live-action “Star Wars” shows in the works at Disney Plus. Aside from Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” there is also an Ahsoka Tano series in the works with Rosario Dawson reprising her role from “The Mandalorian” Season 2.

Also on the docket is “Obi-Wan Kenobi” starring Ewan McGregor and “Andor” starring Diego Luna. Still in development are “The Acolyte” from Leslye Headland and “Lando” from Justin Simien. There had been plans for a “Rangers of the New Republic” series that was likely to star “The Mandalorian’s” Gina Carrano, but the project is no longer in active development after Disney cut ties with the actress following backlash due to her social media posts.