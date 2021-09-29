CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Book of Boba Fett’ Sets December Premiere Date on Disney Plus

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCBGv_0cBif4ie00

The Book of Boba Fett ” officially has a premiere date on Disney Plus .

The “Mandalorian” spinoff will debut on Dec. 29. The show was first teased following the conclusion of “ The Mandalorian ” Season 2 finale.

In the series, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand are navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Temuera Morrison returns in the role of Boba Fett with Ming-Na Wen returning as Shand. Wen first played her character in Season 1 of “The Mandalorian” and provided the character’s voice in the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.”

Morrison began his time in the “Star Wars” universe in the prequel film “Stars Wars: Attack of the Clones,” playing the role of Jango Fett. Jango was used to create the clone army of the Republic, thus Morrison would return to “Star Wars” in the film “Revenge of the Sith” as a number of clone troopers. He also lent his voice to multiple “Star Wars” games before returning as Boba in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” to great fan acclaim.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers on “The Book of Boba Fett.” Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

There are multiple other live-action “Star Wars” shows in the works at Disney Plus. Aside from Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” there is also an Ahsoka Tano series in the works with Rosario Dawson reprising her role from “The Mandalorian” Season 2.

Also on the docket is “Obi-Wan Kenobi” starring Ewan McGregor and “Andor” starring Diego Luna. Still in development are “The Acolyte” from Leslye Headland and “Lando” from Justin Simien. There had been plans for a “Rangers of the New Republic” series that was likely to star “The Mandalorian’s” Gina Carrano, but the project is no longer in active development after Disney cut ties with the actress following backlash due to her social media posts.

RELATED PEOPLE
Variety

‘Peacemaker’ Sneak Peek: HBO Max Offers First Look at John Cena Superhero Series

WarnerMedia has unveiled a sneak peak of “Peacemaker” – its new superhero series starring actor and wrestler John Cena – during a virtual launch event for the HBO Max streaming platform in Europe. In the clip, Cena – who was last seen lying prone in a hospital bed at the end of James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” – once again dons his superhero suit and helmet to meet Amanda Waller’s team at a cafe, complete with his bald eagle “Eagley” in the back seat of his car. As he turns up, the team – comprised of Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Inside Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Finale, Season 2 Plans and the T’Challa Spinoff That Never Was

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read if you haven’t seen Season 1, Episode 9 of “What If…?” currently streaming on Disney Plus. If there were any question of how deep Marvel Studios was willing to dive into its multiverse, then consider the breathless Season 1 finale of the company’s first animated series, “What If…?” In Wednesday’s episode, the all-seeing Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) breaks his oath of non-interference to recruit alternative versions of beloved characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become the Guardians of the Multiverse in order to stop an alternative version of Ultron (Ross Marquand), who controls all...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Preacher’ Showrunner Sam Catlin Signs Apple Overall Deal

Sam Catlin has signed an overall deal at Apple, Variety has learned. Under the deal, Catlin will develop and produce scripted television projects for Apple under his Short Drive Entertainment banner along with his producing partner, Tiffany Prasifka. Catlin most recently served as showrunner, and executive producer, and co-creator of AMC series “Preacher.” He developed the show alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. It was based on the Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon comic book series of the same name. The show starred Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, and Joseph Gilgun. The show ultimately ran for four seasons and 43 episodes on AMC. Prior to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

House of the Dragon could be a doomed idea – the world has moved on from Game of Thrones

Restraint was never exactly a word that was in Game of Thrones’ vocabulary. HBO’s hit fantasy series was eight seasons of pure bombast – perhaps the first TV show with a scale to rival Hollywood’s great epics. Fans marvelled at the vast battlefields, the CGI dragons; every dollar of its budget (a whopping $15m per episode by the series’ end) was up there on screen. So when, in 2017, two years before the series would finish airing, it was announced that a number of spin-offs were in development, it seemed almost inevitable. You couldn’t exactly sidle up to the creators...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Everyone Wants ‘Free Guy’ at Home and They’re Already Lining Up for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) is now on Premium VOD after a 45-day window, “The Addams Family 2” (United Artists/$19.99) is new at theaters and on PVOD, and even though it will be weeks before box-office champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) makes its PVOD debut, it’s already making itself known on the charts. The platforms’ uneasy relationship continues to evolve. It was a great weekend for theaters with “Carnage” taking in $90 million domestic, a success hinted by strong VOD showings the week prior with the 2018 “Venom” (Sony). However, last week also saw the nearly unprecedented offer (on all platforms)...
MOVIES
Variety

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Should the spinoff go forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May. As with all projects in development, Marvel Studios...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Black Widow’ Will Be Available To Stream on Disney Plus This Week

Disney Plus announced that Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers beginning Wednesday. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, who reprises the role of Black Widow, the action feature stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed, Kevin Feige produced and Eric Pearson penned the screenplay. The film unravels the mystery of Natasha Romanoff’s past and her path to becoming the spy and assassin she is today. “Black Widow” opened on July 9 after several postponements and was the first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to open in theaters in two years. It was...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’: TV Review

Few brands are better suited to mine preexisting intellectual property than the Muppets. From A Christmas Carol to Treasure Island to countless parodic sketches and interludes, the synthetic ensemble has demonstrated a unique ability to smartly insert its myriad felt archetypes into almost any story. Of course, because everybody knows the resilience of the Muppet brand, too often there’s an attempt to shoehorn the beloved characters into properties with a high concept but no actual story. That’s probably why Disney+’s new holiday special Muppets Haunted Mansion doesn’t quite feel like a cash-in violation, but definitely feels like a disappointment. The Muppets are...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

