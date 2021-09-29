CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City 0-2 PSG: Reaction & Tweets

By Saul Garcia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA disappointing outing as Manchester City could not maintain their form and fell to a clinical PSG. City would dominate most of the match and had leads in possession, shots on target, expected goals and more. In the end it was not enough as PSG made their few chances and...

ESPN

Messi watches on as PSG beat Montepellier ahead of Manchester City clash

Paris Saint-Germain put on a solid display in the opening half to maintain their perfect record in Ligue 1 with Idrissa Gueye's fine goal inspiring them to a 2-0 home win against Montpellier on Saturday. Senegal midfielder Gueye fired home from just outside the box at a packed Parc des...
MLS
NBC Sports

PSG vs Manchester City: How to watch, team news, odds, predictions

PSG vs Manchester City will take center stage across the globe on Tuesday, as the two favorites to win the competition collide in the UEFA Champions League group stage. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who has been injured over the last week but it looks like he will return to play against Manchester City. That is a huge boost for PSG as he is expected to line up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in an incredible front three.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

PSG 2-0 Man City: The pick of the stats

Paris St-Germain ended a run of four consecutive Champions League matches without a win (drawn one, lost three). Their last victory had come against Bayern Munich in April. This was a first Champions League group match defeat for Manchester City since September 2018, when they lost 2-1 to Lyon - a run of 18 games.
UEFA
Reuters

Messi scores maiden goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi gave Paris St Germain fans what they came for as he helped them beat visitors Manchester City 2-0 in their Champions League clash with his first goal for his new club on Tuesday. The Argentine forward, who joined PSG on a two-year contract...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Messi scores superb 1st goal for PSG in 2-0 win against City

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi's superb first goal for Paris Saint-Germain was well worth the wait and delivered a timely reminder of the electric skill that has helped him win a record six Ballon d'Or trophies. It also punished his former coach Pep Guardiola's team as PSG beat Manchester City...
SOCCER
BBC

Paris St-Germain 2-0 Manchester City: Lionel Messi scores first PSG goal in win

Lionel Messi scored his first Paris St-Germain goal in stunning fashion as they beat Manchester City in an enthralling Champions League group game. Messi, making his fourth appearance for PSG since leaving Barcelona, ran from the halfway line before playing a one-two with Kylian Mbappe and leaving Ederson rooted to the spot with a lovely 20-yard shot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Syracuse.com

How to watch Manchester City vs. PSG: UEFA Champions League time, TV schedule, FREE live stream for Matchday 2

Manchester City visits Paris Saint-Germain for Matchday 2 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League at Parc des Princes on Tuesday, September 28 (9/28/2021). Man. City vs. PSG is one of 16 matches scheduled for Round 2 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Tuesday and Wednesday (9/28-9/29). In the United States, all 16 matches will be available to stream live, in English, on Paramount Plus. Spanish-language broadcasts are also available on cable TV channels like TUDN and Galavision, which can be streamed live on fuboTV. (Full schedule below)
UEFA

