It’s somewhat sad that we currently reside in an age of gaming where you can’t really find out much about a title until you just buy it and try it. Particularly since we live in an age where demos are so few and far between. And especially so when professional mainstream gaming review websites have become so largely unreliable. However, following a report via Eurogamer, Sony has just (somewhat quietly) announced a new feature that will seemingly allow PS5 owners to play a ‘trial’ version of a game!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO