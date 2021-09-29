Encanto will be a new kind of magical Disney musical thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda and reggaeton

Encanto, the 60th film by Walt Disney Animation Studios has got a new poster as well as a new official trailer. The film follows a Colombian family, the Madrigals, who live in an enchanting place called Encanto and are blessed with magical powers. From speaking to animals to superhuman strength, every member of the family is endowed with some supernatural ability. However, one of the children, Mirabel, does not have a special gift like the others. When Mirabel discovers that the magic of Encanto is in peril, she decides that as the only one in the family without powers, she might be the one who must bring things back to normal.

