NTWRK’s Top Drops From Transfer Festival Are Gamechangers

NTWRK is back with TRANSFER, the second annual edition of their two-day virtual festival, co-curated by Edison Chen, with art direction by the iconic Hiroshi Fujiwara, and co-hosted by Zack Bia and Aleali May on October 6 and 7. The virtual festival will be livestreamed on the NTWRK app and will feature exclusive highly-coveted drops and experiential content from industry mavens, including insight-driven conversations, interviews, and DJ sets. More than 30 brands and artists will be dropping exclusive products on NTWRK across the two-day festival with the standout Fujiwara-designed exclusive Transfer + Fragment pieces will be available to purchase in the Transfer gift shop. These are the kind of pieces you flex on your homie with if you’re able to snag so without further ado, here are for the top drops to keep on your radar for TRANSFER festival in these upcoming days: