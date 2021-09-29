New set picture from the funeral confuses Marvel fans · KINO.de

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New set picture from the funeral confuses Marvel fans

By Sonia Gupta
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death of one of the most popular Marvel heroes in “Avengers: Endgame” has shaken the Marvel fan base. Now a new photo from the funeral causes confusion. More than two years ago, one of the greatest chapters in cinema history was closed with “Avengers: Endgame”. With the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) the brilliant heroic journey of Iron Man came to an end. A photo that has now appeared on Reddit not only gives a glimpse behind the scenes, but confuses numerous Marvel fans with the presence of another person.

