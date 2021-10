I was so focused on perfecting this dress right up to the last minute that I forgot to put on a bow tie for Arielle’s wedding,” says the designer Zac Posen of his collaborative process with the bride, Arielle Patrick. The two friends met every month for more than a year to create the gown. “I knew I wanted him to do my wedding dress before I even had a boyfriend,” says Arielle, who recalls her “first fancy dress” being a Zac Posen number she bought for a sorority formal her freshman year at Princeton. “It was serendipitous that we met several years later at a party celebrating his sister Alexandra’s art exhibition.”

