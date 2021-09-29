CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Elegant Modern French Food and Some Juicy Wines Arrive at Planque in Haggerston

By James Hansen
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanque, a wine bar and restaurant — and “clubhouse” — in a former railway arch has opened in east London. Run by Sarah Papadimitriou, formerly of The Laughing Heart and Maōs, and Jonathan Alphandery, its main draw for those not wishing to cellar an extensive collection of wines is the restaurant, which brings Seb Myers — formerly of P. Franco, Sager and Wilde, and most instructively, the venerable Auberge de Chassignolles south west of Lyon — back to a London stove.

london.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
Only In Illinois

The 45-Ounce Jumbo-Ritas At Cocina Tarascas Restaurant In Illinois Are Insane And Outrageously Delicious

Whether it’s Margarita Monday, Taco Tuesday, or any day of the week really, tacos and margaritas make a perfect combination. Located in Chicago, Cocina Tarascas Mexican Restaurant offers authentic Mexican cuisine and some of the best (and biggest) margaritas around.   Have you had a Jumbo-Rita at Cocina Tarascas Restaurant in Chicago? If so, please […] The post The 45-Ounce Jumbo-Ritas At Cocina Tarascas Restaurant In Illinois Are Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haggerston#Juicy#Wine Bar#Food Drink#Modern French Food#Parisian
Eater

Gourmet Pies and Pizzas, Korean Corn Dogs Head to Town Square Next

Another new addition to the Town Square dining scene started construction a short distance from Master Kim’s Korean BBQ and promises an elevated twist on pizza and dessert pies. Crust & Roux Gourmet Pie Co. moves into the 3,500-square-foot suite 120 at The Landings retail and dining annex on the southeastern border of the outdoor shopping mall, overseen by Lowell Raven, who also has two more restaurants in the works.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

LA’s Next Splashy Italian Destination Features a Retractable Roof

With the holidays (somehow) right around the corner, Los Angeles is prepping for yet another glitzy gift from the expansive Tao Group, one of America’s most prominent restaurant and nightlife consortiums. The Tao team is hard at work transforming the former Roku space on the Sunset Strip into a lavish and lush Italian destination known as Lavo Ristorante, with plans to pull in the moneyed crowds from West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, and nearby Beverly Hills. Given the look of Lavo’s new renderings, it’s almost certain to work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Aspen Times

Mountain Mayhem: Fall Food & Wine

The first – and likely only – fall Food & Wine Classic was a welcome addition to the Aspen calendar over the weekend of Sept. 10 – 12. With glorious weather, an A-list of guests from Pink with her Two Wolves wine and Martha Stewart for a dessert seminar, and an enthusiastic spirit by vendors and consumers, it was a special experience all around. Official events such as the Grand Tastings at Wagner Park and the seminars in tents around town catered to a smaller sized crowd capped at roughly 60% of the traditional number. The opening night party took place in the courtyard at Hotel Jerome, which also presented a variety of events throughout the weekend from a speakeasy in the sky with Casa Dragones tequila, a pop-up with the swanky cocktail lounge Aviary of Chicago at Bad Harriet and a grand al fresco dinner with Maestro Dobel Tequila and world-renowned chef Jorge Vallejo of Quintonil.
ASPEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ClarkCountyToday

Wine and Food Fest this weekend at ilani

Tickets, including 50-percent off for Grant Tasting, still available for lineup of celebrity and regional chefs. Culinary masters will be working their magic with live cooking demonstrations and there are a series of Grand Tasting events at ilani’s Wine and Food Fest this weekend, running Friday through Saturday. David Rose,...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Kwame Ofosu (Askwame)

BayHaven Food & Wine Festival Debuts In October With A Focus On Black Culinary Creatives

Chef Greg Collier and Subrina Collier of Leah & LouisePhoto by Peter Taylor; courtesy Rachel Sutherland Communications. Tickets are selling fast for a new upcoming food and wine event in the Charlotte area called The BayHaven Food & Wine Festival. Titled "The Renaissance," this culinary treat celebrates Black culinary foods, excellence and experts. Its founders, Chef Greg Collier and Subrina Collier of Leah & Louise, seek to educate the public about Black foods and hospitality career paths and help create new opportunities in the hospitality industry for Black culinary creatives.
Gazette

Colorado Springs chefs get behind the stove at Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Brother Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck, Lucky Dumpling and The Studio, and Jeff Richards, owner of Crave Real Burgers and former owner of Old Stone Church in Castle Rock, were chefs for vendors in the Grand Tasting tent during the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen from Sept. 10-13.
vinepair.com

Côtes du Rhône: Food-Friendly Wines to Pair With Every Occassion

Yeah, it got a little desperate when our Netflix reservoir seemed to dry up, but the year-plus (mostly) at home has had its silver linings. For instance, we got to go full throttle on our “sideline” culinary passions, and while that means there are probably thousands of sourdough starters that never rose past “tart lump” stage, there’s also been a massive reinvestment in wine, on all skill levels. And where palates go looking for serious wine to play in, they find the Côtes du Rhône. Newbie wine lovers dipped their toes in and longtime wine drinkers dove into the deep end.
DRINKS
Channel 6000

ilani Wine & Food Fest 2021 ticket giveaway

Ilani Wine & Food Fest Returns with Safety in Mind This October. Fine wines, delicious food, celebrity chefs, and more from October 8 – 10, all in an outdoor, open-air, covered venue. The ilani Wine & Food Fest, one of ilani’s most anticipated events of the year, has created an outdoor experience on the 1st floor of ilani’s new, open-air and award-winning, parking garage for the festival. The event features a variety of wine tastings, food pairings, celebrity chef demonstrations and more. From October 8th through the 10th, sip and sample your way through daily events including the weekend’s hallmark festivity, the Grand Tasting. Must be 21 years of age or older to participate with valid government-issued identification to attend. 5 lucky winners will each receive a 4-pack of tickets. Enter for a chance to win!
FESTIVAL
Food & Wine

The Best Cooking Tips We Learned at the 2021 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

After a year and a half of anticipation, the Food & Wine Classic made its triumphant return to Aspen, Colorado. Our favorite food and drink professionals descended upon the sunny mountain town to host seminars, tasting, demos, and exclusive events. While eating delicious food and drinking beautiful wine is always a highlight, the educational aspect is not to be dismissed. At cooking demos throughout the weekend, we learned culinary tips that will stick with us for a long time. Here are the most useful tips and tricks we gleaned at this year's Classic.
ASPEN, CO
disneyfoodblog.com

FULL FOOD REVIEW: Waffles Are Back at the 2021 EPCOT Food and Wine Festival!

We’ve already been to most of the 2021 EPCOT Food and Wine Festival booths, but a few of them didn’t open until today. Although several of the booths were going to open on October 1st, a whole bunch of them opened early! But there were still a couple that we had to wait for, including an old favorite: the Belgium booth!
FOOD & DRINKS
bigislandnow.com

Food & Wine Festival Chefs Gain Deeper Appreciation for Kalo

Chefs from across the nation gained a deeper appreciation for kalo (taro) after spending several hours on a Waipiʻo Valley farm Wednesday, Sept. 29. The visit to the five-acre taro patch Kapapa Loʻi o Kealiʻikuaʻāina, owned and operated by the nonprofit Kū A Kanaka, was one of this year’s activities for chefs participating in the 11th annual Hawai´i Food & Wine Festival, which kicks off on the Big Island with its Pele and Poliʻahu event Friday at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.
FESTIVAL
wypr.org

The great food and wine influencers

We all have heroes in our field that we look to for inspiration. They lay out the rules we ought to follow, and sometimes, how to break them. This week, Tony and Chef Cindy recount some of the chefs and writers who have been influential to their food and wine philosophies. Chefs include Georges Blanc, Michel Guérard, Julia Child, Edna Lewis and more!
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Garden Oaks’ New Neighborhood Eatery Has Arrived

A new neighborhood eatery has landed in Garden Oaks, complete with some Houston hospitality veterans at the helm. D’Alba Craft Kitchen and Cocktails opened at 3715 Alba Road in mid-September. Already, it’s developed a following with residents of the GOOF thanks to a diverse menu of pizzas, sharables, and larger plates, and an extensive cocktail list.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy