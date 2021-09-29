Elegant Modern French Food and Some Juicy Wines Arrive at Planque in Haggerston
Planque, a wine bar and restaurant — and “clubhouse” — in a former railway arch has opened in east London. Run by Sarah Papadimitriou, formerly of The Laughing Heart and Maōs, and Jonathan Alphandery, its main draw for those not wishing to cellar an extensive collection of wines is the restaurant, which brings Seb Myers — formerly of P. Franco, Sager and Wilde, and most instructively, the venerable Auberge de Chassignolles south west of Lyon — back to a London stove.london.eater.com
