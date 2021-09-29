Elegant Modern French Food and Some Juicy Wines Arrive at Planque in Haggerston

The first – and likely only – fall Food & Wine Classic was a welcome addition to the Aspen calendar over the weekend of Sept. 10 – 12. With glorious weather, an A-list of guests from Pink with her Two Wolves wine and Martha Stewart for a dessert seminar, and an enthusiastic spirit by vendors and consumers, it was a special experience all around. Official events such as the Grand Tastings at Wagner Park and the seminars in tents around town catered to a smaller sized crowd capped at roughly 60% of the traditional number. The opening night party took place in the courtyard at Hotel Jerome, which also presented a variety of events throughout the weekend from a speakeasy in the sky with Casa Dragones tequila, a pop-up with the swanky cocktail lounge Aviary of Chicago at Bad Harriet and a grand al fresco dinner with Maestro Dobel Tequila and world-renowned chef Jorge Vallejo of Quintonil.

ASPEN, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO