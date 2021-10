Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med? We know that this has been a big question for weeks now when it comes to season 7. So what’s going on here? For those who aren’t aware, the Ethan character is off in recovery. It’s our hope that the character will return at some point this fall, but that is not guaranteed. Tee as a performer is off working on another project, which is the same thing that he’s been doing for the past few weeks. He is still a major part of the cast, so we have no clear sense that he will be gone forever. In a lot of ways Chicago Med did really need him, especially since they have lost some other cast members recently and losing another would be ROUGH.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO